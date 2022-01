The TU SVA, founded in 2011, has become one of the most recognized midwestern, private university chapters and is the largest, active chapter in Oklahoma. While it use to be housed in Fisher Hall, in 2016 the SVA was given a 2 bedroom apartment to make into their own student lounge. At that time, the space became known as ‘The Vet House’, and to this day is still lovingly referred to as such. However, its formal name is now the Calvin C. McKee Student Veteran Center.

