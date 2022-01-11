Here Are the Top 12 Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2022

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As we enter another new year, it's always fun to look back at what new, popular dishes filled our plates in the last year. For me, I immediately jumped on the popular TikTok pasta recipe for a quick, low-fuss meal at home. Whether you've been mesmerized by social media food videos, following your favorite celeb's recipes, or binge-watching Netflix, there are several trendy foods that inspired Americans to search for the instructions to make them at home. Some of these recipes may not seem groundbreaking, but I can bet you'll be surprised by at least a couple of these top-trending searches for recipes over the last year. Fried cicadas, anyone?

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO