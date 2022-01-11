ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trust ECB to stabilise inflation, Lagarde tells citizens

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone citizens worried about rising prices can trust the European Central Bank to stabilise inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday. “We understand...

The Independent

Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Euro Inflation Hits Record Highs, ECB Not in Rush to Raise Interest Rates

The European Central Bank is concerned over inflation in the euro area rising beyond its own expectations, a high-ranking ECB official has admitted. However, Europe’s monetary authority is not prepared to raise interest rates at this point in time, the executive unveiled. ECB Sees No Reason to Adjust Interest...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to settle at 2%

In a speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the “rapid reopening” of the economy has led to steep rises in fuel prices, gas and electricity and price hikes in durable goods and some services. These factors are “weighing on growth in the near term”. Higher energy prices are “cutting into household incomes and denting confidence”. Supply bottlenecks are leading to “shortages in the manufacturing sector.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Jens Weidmann
kdal610.com

Housing, food costs push Spanish end-2021 inflation to 6.5%, highest since 1992

(Reuters) – Housing, utilities and food costs have pushed Spanish inflation to its highest since 1992 in December, final monthly data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday. Spanish consumer prices rose 6.5% year-on-year in December, revised slightly from an initial 6.7% flash estimate, but accelerating the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Our commitment to price stability remains unwavering

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Friday that the bank's commitment to price stability remains unwavering and that the drivers of inflation are expected to ease over the course of the year. Lagarde said that the ECB will take any measures necessary to ensure that we deliver on our inflation target of 2.0% over the medium-term, and that monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to settle at the 2.0% target over the medium-term. Lagarde added that higher prices have been cutting into household incomes and denting confidence, while supply bottlenecks are leading to shortages in the manufacturing sector.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

ECB will do everything it takes to get inflation to 2%: Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank remains confident that inflation will fall this year but stands ready to adjust policy to get to this goal, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday. “We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people, and we take that concern...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Bank of England says it will publish market surveys after MPC meetings

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said it would begin publishing the findings of surveys that it conducts with participants in financial markets and which feed into deliberations of the BoE’s interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee. The surveys will be published on the day after the publication...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Price Stability#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Bundsbank
investing.com

Euro zone inflation not as transitory: ECB's de Guindos

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The euro zone's inflation spike is not as transitory as earlier thought and price growth this year is at risk of exceeding projections, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday. Inflation hit 5% last month, the highest on record for the 19-country currency bloc,...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpitations

LONDON (Reuters) – Jittery global financial markets saw signs of stabilisation on Thursday, with major equity bourses and bond yields holding their ground and the dollar wilting after the highest U.S. inflation reading in nearly 40 years. The 7% year-on-year U.S. consumer price inflation reading was the highest since...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Euro zone firms weathered COVID-19 storm better than expected

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone companies survived the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic better than expected with fewer insolvencies than feared, euro zone finance ministers are likely to conclude on Monday according to a senior euro zone official. The official, who asked not to be named, said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Berlin might drop opposition to EU plans for women’s quota on company boards

BERLIN (Reuters) – The new German government is taking a fresh look at EU efforts to introduce a quota for women on company boards, a spokesman said on Thursday, raising the chances that European legislation that has been stalled since 2012 may finally be unblocked. European Commission President Ursula...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

ECB's Villeroy: We are very close to the peak in inflation

“We are very near to the peak in inflation,” European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with LCI TV on Wednesday. EUJR/USD is trading near-daily lows of 1.1355, knocked down by the resurgent US dollar demand. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains steady around 1.1350 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD treads water after consolidating recent losses in early Asia. Fed’s Powell pledges to stop higher inflation from getting entrenched, virus woes worsen. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence jumped, Unemployment Rate eased. Tepid sentiment weigh on the USD as traders await speech from ECB’s Lagarde, Powell’s Testimony. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

New Bundesbank chief takes up old inflation battle at ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -New German central bank chief Joachim Nagel warned about high inflation in his inaugural speech on Tuesday, in a sign he would continue his predecessor’s fight to rein in the European Central Bank’s monetary largesse. Inflation across the 19-country euro zone rose by a record 5%...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Get a grip on eurozone inflation, new Bundesbank chief tells Christine Lagarde

Germany’s new central bank chief has told eurozone rate-setters to “be on the alert” over persistent inflation in an opening salvo at European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. The first public remarks of Joachim Nagel, the new president of the ultra-hawkish Bundesbank, came in the wake of...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Jobs Boosts Fed Hawks, EZ Inflation Doesn’t Boost ECB Hawks

Market sentiment is mixed following the unnerving jobs data revealed in the US last Friday. Much lower-than-expected NFP print, and higher wages has been an explosive cocktail for the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as not only the soft NFP data couldn’t get the Fed doves moving, but the improved unemployment rate and the rising wages boosted the Fed hawks. There is now a stronger case for the first rate hike to happen as early as in March in the US.
BUSINESS

