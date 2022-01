I have seen the scenario play out a thousand times before: Your to-do list is pages long and your email box is overflowing, yet you keep finding yourself being pulled into YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. You know deep down that you should be working on more important things, and that time is in short supply, but why do you keep getting sidetracked and playing on your phone? Is that cat video more important than your quarterly goals? Of course not! But there is a very good reason why you struggle to stay focused and on task at work.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO