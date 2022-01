Chevrolet, a General Motors brand, unveiled the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV today, the all-electric version of the automaker’s best-selling pickup truck. The Silverado EV could be considered an answer to Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Tesla’s Cybertruck, Rivian’s R1T, or even GMC’s Hummer EV. In fact, it will definitely be an option for consumers who are looking to pick up their first battery-powered pickup. Chevy unveiled the vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO