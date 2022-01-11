ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trust ECB to stabilise inflation, Lagarde tells citizens

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone citizens worried about rising prices can trust the European Central Bank to stabilise inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday. “We understand...

The Independent

Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to settle at 2%

In a speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the “rapid reopening” of the economy has led to steep rises in fuel prices, gas and electricity and price hikes in durable goods and some services. These factors are “weighing on growth in the near term”. Higher energy prices are “cutting into household incomes and denting confidence”. Supply bottlenecks are leading to “shortages in the manufacturing sector.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Our commitment to price stability remains unwavering

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Friday that the bank's commitment to price stability remains unwavering and that the drivers of inflation are expected to ease over the course of the year. Lagarde said that the ECB will take any measures necessary to ensure that we deliver on our inflation target of 2.0% over the medium-term, and that monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to settle at the 2.0% target over the medium-term. Lagarde added that higher prices have been cutting into household incomes and denting confidence, while supply bottlenecks are leading to shortages in the manufacturing sector.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB to do everything it takes to get inflation to 2%: Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation will fall from a record high this year and the European Central Bank is ready to take any measures necessary to get it down to its 2% target, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday. Inflation rose to 5% last month, the highest on record...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's de Guindos: Perhaps inflation won't be as transitory as forecast

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that the European economy is getting used to the coronavirus, as reported by Reuters. "Perhaps inflation won't be as transitory as forecast only some months ago," de Guindos noted but also added that he expects inflation to stay below the ECB's target in 2023 and 2024.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpations

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Jittery global financial markets saw signs of stabilisation on Thursday, with major equity bourses and bond yields holding their ground and the dollar wilting after the highest U.S. inflation reading in nearly 40 years. The 7% year-on-year U.S. consumer price inflation reading was the highest...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Villeroy: We are very close to the peak in inflation

“We are very near to the peak in inflation,” European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with LCI TV on Wednesday. EUJR/USD is trading near-daily lows of 1.1355, knocked down by the resurgent US dollar demand. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Nagel: Inflation surge not entirely due to temporary factors

New member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel argued on Tuesday that the inflation surge in the euro area was not entirely due to temporary factors, as reported by Reuters. "It's true that high inflation rates can be attributed to special effects that expire...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains steady around 1.1350 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD treads water after consolidating recent losses in early Asia. Fed’s Powell pledges to stop higher inflation from getting entrenched, virus woes worsen. Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence jumped, Unemployment Rate eased. Tepid sentiment weigh on the USD as traders await speech from ECB’s Lagarde, Powell’s Testimony. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

New Bundesbank chief takes up old inflation battle at ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -New German central bank chief Joachim Nagel warned about high inflation in his inaugural speech on Tuesday, in a sign he would continue his predecessor’s fight to rein in the European Central Bank’s monetary largesse. Inflation across the 19-country euro zone rose by a record 5%...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Get a grip on eurozone inflation, new Bundesbank chief tells Christine Lagarde

Germany’s new central bank chief has told eurozone rate-setters to “be on the alert” over persistent inflation in an opening salvo at European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. The first public remarks of Joachim Nagel, the new president of the ultra-hawkish Bundesbank, came in the wake of...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Jobs Boosts Fed Hawks, EZ Inflation Doesn’t Boost ECB Hawks

Market sentiment is mixed following the unnerving jobs data revealed in the US last Friday. Much lower-than-expected NFP print, and higher wages has been an explosive cocktail for the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as not only the soft NFP data couldn’t get the Fed doves moving, but the improved unemployment rate and the rising wages boosted the Fed hawks. There is now a stronger case for the first rate hike to happen as early as in March in the US.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lane: Reiterates belief that inflation will fall this year, says energy prices a major issue

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane on Thursday told Ireland's RTE News that he believes inflation will come down later in the year. He labeled the current spike in inflation as a part of a "pandemic cycle of inflation". Moreover, he called the spike in energy costs a "major economic issue", before reiterating that it was highly unlikely that the bank would hike interest rates this year.
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Lane says inflation to fall this year

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Record euro zone inflation of 5% sounds "so strange" after a long period of little price growth but the rate will come down this year, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. Inflation across the bloc rose unexpectedly in December from 4.9% a month...
BUSINESS

