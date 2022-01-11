Trust ECB to stabilise inflation, Lagarde tells citizens

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Friday that the bank's commitment to price stability remains unwavering and that the drivers of inflation are expected to ease over the course of the year. Lagarde said that the ECB will take any measures necessary to ensure that we deliver on our inflation target of 2.0% over the medium-term, and that monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to settle at the 2.0% target over the medium-term. Lagarde added that higher prices have been cutting into household incomes and denting confidence, while supply bottlenecks are leading to shortages in the manufacturing sector.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO