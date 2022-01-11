ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China’s foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Putin to host Iranian president next week for talks – state TV

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Moscow next week as Russia tries to help salvage a nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran, state television channel Rossiya-1 reported on Sunday. Rossiya-1 did not disclose when precisely the meeting between...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Oman#Iran Nuclear Deal#Reuters#Gulf Cooperation Council#Chinese#Bahraini#Saudi
neworleanssun.com

China hosts Middle East foreign ministers in rare gathering

This week, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain are visiting China for meetings with officials. China, the world's second largest economy, is a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investments in the Middle East. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the visits were expected to...
CHINA
OilPrice.com

Gulf Oil Producers To Meet In China Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

China is hosting this week foreign ministers from major oil producers and exporters in the Middle East to discuss boosting energy ties and a possible free trade agreement, while Beijing is concerned with the unrest in central Asian oil producer Kazakhstan. More than 160 people were killed in Kazakhstan in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSOC Charlotte

China foreign minister in Sri Lanka to discuss Belt and Road

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Sri Lanka on Sunday seeking to advance Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative as the island nation tries to rescue itself from a foreign currency and debt crisis, partly due to infrastructure built with Chinese loans that don’t generate revenue.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss Russia, Iran issues: State Dept

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) discussed a range of regional and global challenges, including the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday (local time). During a call with the Israeli Foreign Minister,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Navy Times

NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine

BRUSSELS — NATO announced Tuesday that the alliance will hold a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from the 30 member nations this week to assess the situation in Ukraine and upcoming talks with Russia. The extraordinary meeting of the alliance members on Friday will kick off a week of...
POLITICS
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. Ankara's failure to provide a legal justification by the Wednesday deadline could see the Council send the case back for further action to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) at its next hearing on February 2.
ADVOCACY
AFP

US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy