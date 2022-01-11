News update from FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his father Monday night has been arrested, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Aaron John Bruhn, 21, was arrested on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive and Hillandale Road, according to the Office.
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- A suspect is in custody after they allegedly shot into a home on Irby Street last night, according to the Woodruff Police Department. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Thankfully, no one was injured during the shooting. Following an...
Metro Police have issued Bud Dupree a citation charging him with misdemeanor assault after an altercation inside a Walgreen’s Pharmacy on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on Sunday night. He will report for booking on the citation in three weeks. The CDC updated its guidelines for Pfizer boosters, shortening the time between you last shot and your booster dose to five months. First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Bowling Green, KY, on Thursday to tour recovery efforts after the Dec. 11 tornado.
Greenville residents welcomed a new face to the WHNS morning lineup at the end of 2021. Ashley Garrett came to South Carolina after successful runs in multiple Georgia markets and is now a morning show co-anchor on Fox Carolina. She’s already got the viewers’ attention and adoration as well as their curiosity. They want to know more about the new face of WHNS and her background, which we reveal in this Ashley Garrett wiki.
LUGOFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the fifth earthquake of 2022 Tuesday morning. USGS said the first earthquake hit at 12:31 a.m. 3.4 miles east Elgin, South Carolina and had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometers. The second...
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers have arrested a man in connection with a June 2021 murder, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Quindaris Keondre Washington, 19, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the department. The arrest comes...
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have found a girl who went missing safe, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to the Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Zamya Graham was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11:50 p.m. in the Pine Creek Drive area. She was found safe around...
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Alex Murdaugh was present for a virtual bond hearing on Monday that saw his lawyers try to lower his bond that was previously set at $7 million. Murdaugh's lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, argued during the hearing that his client's bond should be reduced due to the fact that he has no liquid assets available to post for bond.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are searching for two runaway juveniles that may be connected, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, Arionna Crawford was last seen on Nunnally Drive on Sunday, January 9 with Matthew Cehula. Crawford is five-foot-four inches tall and weighs 170...
42-year old mother and grandmother Chenell Renee Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. On June 9, 2020, Chenell Gilbert left to visit her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Lyons, around 6:00 am in the 7000 block of Mars Drive in the SunGate housing edition of Indianapolis, Indiana. Chenell planned to return to the home of her daughter, Cierra McCaleb, later the same afternoon but never arrived.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said one person died in a Greenville County crash Thursday evening. An SUV was heading east on Wood River Road around 5 p.m. when the driver tried to turn left onto U.S. 29 and was hit by a sedan, according to troopers.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - One person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened on I-26 West at the 14 mile marker at 3:32 p.m. Troopers say a Chrysler minivan entered I-26 West, traveling...
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office said one person died on Friday following a crash along Big Creek Road in Belton, SC. Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as 55-year-old Tina Hall from Simpsonville, SC. Shore said Medshore EMS, Anderson County EMS, Anderson County Fire Department and...
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Big Creek Road near Elrod Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to troopers. A 2007 Ford pickup truck was driving eastbound on...
LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash in Laurens County, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Hwy. 76. Troopers say a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on Hwy. 76 and a...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died this afternoon following a head on crash along SC-183 near Allgood Bridge Road. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Monday. The victim was traveling south along SC-183 when they crossed the...
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - “I heard the racket and looked out my window,” said Thomas Brown Jr., who told Fox Carolina he had no idea that a chase that ended on his street at 3:30 AM Thursday began two counties over. “I heard more sirens, then an...
