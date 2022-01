Justice League star Ben Affleck has revealed that Matt Damon convinced him to stop playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe movies. While Michael Keaton is returning to the role of Batman for the first time in more than thirty years, Ben Affleck is looking to distance himself from the character. Affleck brought Bruce Wayne to life in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and two different versions of Justice League, but the two-time Academy Award winner made the decision to part ways with the role just before getting his first standalone movie as the iconic DC Comics character. As it turns out, Affleck made that decision thanks to his childhood friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO