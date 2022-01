Justin Kaufenberg was wired for entrepreneurship even before he knew the word. From the time he was a pee wee, his father encouraged him to identify problems, and find solutions. He did just that with SportsEngine, an enterprise software platform for youth sports used monthly by more than 35 million parents and coaches. Now on the other side of the startup world as an investor with Rally Ventures, Kaufenberg offered advice for early-stage founders on a new episode of TCB podcast By All Means. “I get really inspired by those early days moments where people who aren’t supposed to succeed do,” Kaufenberg said. “It’s the ultimate meritocracy.”

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO