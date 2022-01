There is always certain merchandise that is released at Disney Parks that is sure to be a hit — maybe it is a new Funko pop, a new spirit jersey, or a new popcorn bucket. This past Halloween, Disney released a new Mummy Mickey popcorn bucket at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and Guests waited for more than an hour to be able to purchase it. However, that is nothing compared to the waits for Disney’s newest popcorn bucket at Festival of the Arts — the Figment popcorn bucket — which came out today.

