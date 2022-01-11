JW Anderson Is “Committed To Milan”, But Due To Omicron Will Show Digitally From London This Season

At this point, events getting postponed or canceled because of the pandemic is a reality of life. While it’s easy to get down about all the occasions we’ve missed, Jonathan Anderson takes a more optimistic approach to the night out that wasn’t. The famed designer and Loewe creative director has created a Pre-Fall collection seated in the fantasy of all the raves that could have been. “It’s looking at this idea of the kid who’s been trapped inside, and what the party could be if it was ever to happen. Where could it go? What is the fantasy act?” Anderson told WWD in an exclusive interview. Originally set to debut in Milan, the now-virtual presentation promises to lift the spirits of wannabe clubbers everywhere through a mix of playful design and exciting digital components.

