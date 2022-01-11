ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JW Anderson Is “Committed To Milan”, But Due To Omicron Will Show Digitally From London This Season

By Luke Leitch
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 10 January came the sadly unstartling news that Jonathan Anderson and his JW Anderson team have been thwarted by Omicron-sparked logistical issues in their intention to show in Milan next weekend. Instead, Anderson will shoot his show digitally and present it...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

The Best Street-Style Photos From Milan’s AW22 Menswear Shows

Milan is once again filled with an array of editors, models and even national soccer players who’ve come (with their FFP2 masks in hand) to attend the week’s biggest menswear shows and presentations from Zegna, Alyx, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Fendi and more. Filling the streets with lots of patent leather, camouflage and chunky knitwear, they couldn’t be any bolder with their looks. Be sure to come back daily to check out Style Du Monde’s best street-style edits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Every Look From JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2022

Concerns about the Omicron variant pushed JW Anderson’s runway-show-turned-rager to go audience-less, but the 51 looks in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear and Pre-Fall 2022 womenswear collection promise the party would’ve been one for the ages. Founder and Creative Director Jonathan Anderson delves into the colorful, the childlike, and the creative, resulting in playful fashion that stands out from the typically serious menswear showings. Emphasizing that the operative word for his latest presentation would be “silly,” Anderson’s new collection—which debuted Sunday, January 16th at 3 PM Eastern Standard Time—meets and exceeds the brief he set for himself. Everything from shoes and accessories to dresses, coats, and trousers carries the essence of a dreamy party we’re all invited to attend.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Philipp Plein
anothermag.com

“It’s Important to Keep the Adrenaline Going”: JW Anderson on His New Show

“Parties that never were, parties that will be,” began the collection notes which prefaced Jonathan Anderson’s latest collection, shown as a short film this past weekend. The words felt pertinent – just a week or so prior to a planned physical show at Milan Fashion Week, Anderson was forced to cancel it due to the logistical difficulties of travelling in the midst of Europe’s Omicron outbreak (adding to that list of “parties that never were”, a celebratory Milanese after-party was also put on pause).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: JW Anderson, Tod’s, Brunello Cucinelli + More Debut Collections in Milan

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. The Party Goes on for JW Anderson Despite In-Person Show Cancellation MILAN: JW Anderson unveiled its collection with a spirited video on Sunday during Milan Fashion Week Men’s after the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

JW Anderson's FW22 Collection Blurs the Gender Lines of Fashion

Concluding Milan Fashion Week Men’s Sunday schedule, JW Anderson digitally unveiled its Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 line along with its Women’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Jonathan Anderson started his year “feeling a bit silly, but in the right way, in a positive way,” he told Vogue. “I don’t want things to feel formulaic, I don’t want things to make sense.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Omicron#Covid#Unstartling News#The Camera Della Moda#Fendi Dolce Gabbana#Alyx 9sm#House
WWD

JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2022

The collection was inspired by “the night out that never happened,” said Jonathan Anderson, who was thinking about all the club kids stuck inside with nowhere to go but online – to TikTok, WhatsApp or YouTube – and socialize as best they can in the age of COVID.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. He was 91. Cerruti died in northwestern Italy, where his family has operated a textile company since 1881, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. The Italian daily Corriere said he had been hospitalized for hip surgery. Cerutti inherited the family business, based in the city of Biella in the Piedmont region, at age 20 upon his father’s death in 1950. He launched his first menswear company, Hitman, in 1957 near Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDAntonio Marras Men's Fall 2022Vien Men's Fall 2022MSGM Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the hit...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Fendi leads Milan trends with feminine silhouettes for men

Milan menswear designers seem to have decided on the answer, but the question remains: Have the pandemic lockdowns emboldened men to embrace a more feminine silhouette, including skirts, mini-dresses and cape coats?The Milan Fashion Week of previews for next winter and fall continued for the second day Saturday, with guests enjoying the pandemic norm of social distancing compared to previous cramped shoulder-to-shoulder seating. The calendar was slimmed down after the omicron variant started its surge in Italy last month, but that live shows went ahead at all was a sign of optimism after January 2021’s digital-only Milan Fashion Week....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
crfashionbook.com

JW Anderson Invites You To (Virtually) Go Clubbing

At this point, events getting postponed or canceled because of the pandemic is a reality of life. While it’s easy to get down about all the occasions we’ve missed, Jonathan Anderson takes a more optimistic approach to the night out that wasn’t. The famed designer and Loewe creative director has created a Pre-Fall collection seated in the fantasy of all the raves that could have been. “It’s looking at this idea of the kid who’s been trapped inside, and what the party could be if it was ever to happen. Where could it go? What is the fantasy act?” Anderson told WWD in an exclusive interview. Originally set to debut in Milan, the now-virtual presentation promises to lift the spirits of wannabe clubbers everywhere through a mix of playful design and exciting digital components.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

“I’ve Never Felt More Creative”—JW Anderson Gives Us Genderless Avatars, a Pigeon Clutch, and More for Fall 2022

“It is incredibly disappointing not to be in Milan,” said Jonathan Anderson: “I was really excited about it.” Yet speaking from London before Sunday’s Milan-scheduled debut of JW Anderson, he is pragmatically phlegmatic. Thanks to Omicron, Anderson has pivoted: instead of showing in the Italian fashion capital live, his fall 2022 menswear collection, which will be presented alongside pre-fall womenswear, was today shot in a London nightclub. And the designer will defer until June’s spring 2023 Milan menswear week what had been anticipated as a second Italian landmark chapter in the evolution of JW Anderson following his 2017 show at Pitti.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

British Vogue’s February Issue Celebrates The Rise Of The African Model

It has always held true, even in the future-shaping world of fashion, that genuine change does not happen overnight. In an industry that is forever looking forward, where society’s evolutions are shaped and charted in styles both nuanced and grand-scale, it is not always the case that proclamation equals transformation. So, as we move into a new year in earnest, I want to take a moment to reflect – and happily so – on the fact that somewhere, deep in its core, over the course of a relatively few short years, fashion has indeed changed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Never Mind The Peacocks… Stylist Tom Stubbs Nominates Pitti’s Finest Specialist Menswear Brands

“The thing about Pitti,” says flaneur, stylist and until-recently long-entrenched menswear specialist for the Financial Times’s How To Spend It supplement, Tom Stubbs “is that you get so much out of it. Moving around the fair and checking in with the stands and chatting with the owners means you always have a sense of what’s going on, and what’s coming up. Chatting with the buyers – and there are a group of us who have recently started getting together for a morning run before the fair opens – gives you extra intel too. Plus, I like just posing around, although I wouldn’t ever identify as a peacock.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
informnny.com

Armani cancels men’s Milan show, Paris haute couture

ROME (AP) — Designer Giorgio Armani said Tuesday he was cancelling his men’s fashion show in Milan this month and his Prive haute couture show in Paris because of soaring coronavirus cases in Europe. The decision makes Armani the first major designer to pull out of the Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy