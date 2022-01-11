JW Anderson Is “Committed To Milan”, But Due To Omicron Will Show Digitally From London This Season

Concerns about the Omicron variant pushed JW Anderson’s runway-show-turned-rager to go audience-less, but the 51 looks in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear and Pre-Fall 2022 womenswear collection promise the party would’ve been one for the ages. Founder and Creative Director Jonathan Anderson delves into the colorful, the childlike, and the creative, resulting in playful fashion that stands out from the typically serious menswear showings. Emphasizing that the operative word for his latest presentation would be “silly,” Anderson’s new collection—which debuted Sunday, January 16th at 3 PM Eastern Standard Time—meets and exceeds the brief he set for himself. Everything from shoes and accessories to dresses, coats, and trousers carries the essence of a dreamy party we’re all invited to attend.
Comments / 0