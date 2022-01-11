ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride guitarist and songwriter ANDY BELL will release his second solo album 'Flicker' on February 11

By Mark Millar
Cover picture for the articleRide guitarist and songwriter Andy Bell announces he will release his second solo album Flicker on February 11. The single ‘Something Like Love’ has just had its first play courtesy of Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 6 Music and the album is available to pre-order on digital, CD and two gatefold...

