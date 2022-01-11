Arctic cold settles into New England

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO