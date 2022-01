As we prepare to enter a third calendar year of COVID-19 restrictions in one form or another, hybrid work is proving to be a durable trend in enterprise office settings. But while the ongoing pandemic has contributed to organizational decisions to keep employees home, either full- or part-time, research shows that a slight majority of U.S office workers would actually prefer sticking with a hybrid model long-term. A recent State of the Workforce poll from Gallup indicated that over half (54 percent) favor a hybrid work model, with the balance preferring either full-time work in the office (37 percent) or a full-time remote situation (11 percent). The same poll found that three in 10 employees working remotely would be “extremely likely” to seek another job if their company eliminated a remote work option. With the workplace in such flux, how can enterprise leaders re-architect their corporate spaces and IT structures to adapt to the changing landscape of office work while also leveraging technology to ensure employees enjoy a safe, seamless hybrid experience?

