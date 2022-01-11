Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to Sleep

Although many other series over the years have tried, there’s nothing else out there that quite matches the utter feeling of Animal Crossing. It has a power to it that sucks people in to play for days, even years, and still continue to enjoy it along the way. Having gotten a Switch OLED earlier this year I opted to keep my older Switch model as well, and in turn allowed my Grandmother to use it in order to play Animal Crossing for the first time. A big part of this was because she wished to play more games with her grandchildren, of whom all three of us enjoy partaking in Tom Nook’s ever growing island empire. Upon teaching her the basics along the way, it made me realize just how much Animal Crossing can make for some of the best experiences in gaming.

