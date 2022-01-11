Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks: Score delicious deals at 33 spots, including 3rd & Ferry, DiMaio’s, Porters’ and Drip

Pearly Baker's Alehouse located at 11 Centre Square in Easton Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Foodies will find dozens of delectable draws in Northampton County when restaurant weeks take over the Easton and Saucon Valley areas, Sunday through Jan. 22. Both events feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other dining deals.

In the Easton area, savor new flavors at 14 restaurants, including familiar favorites such as Pearly Baker’s Ale House and fresh finds such as The Trolley Stop.

You also can take your taste buds on a tour of Europe without leaving the Lehigh Valley at international hot spots such as Sette Luna Tuscan Trattoria (Italian) and Maxim’s 22 (French).

Multi-course dinner menus will be featured at Ocean ($42.50), featuring entree choices of chicken breast, crispy salmon, grilled swordfish, Ocean burger, Bolognese, frutti di mare, boneless braised short ribs, lobster ravioli or pumpkin ravioli; The Bayou ($35), featuring entree choices of braised short ribs, cajun tilapia or seafood boil; and Porters’ Pub ($30), featuring entree choices of shrimp fritters, lamb pappardelle, vegetable strudel or filet mignon over brown garlic broccoli rabe and parmesan roasted potato wedges.

If you’re in the mood for seafood, you also can hit up popular dining spots Marblehead Chowder House and 3rd & Ferry Fish Market , the latter of which will offer a three-course, $35 dinner menu, featuring entree choices of broiled crab-stuffed tilapia, fish and chips, mussels fra diavolo, prosciutto-wrapped monk fish and more.

The event, sponsored by The State Theatre, also includes participants Antonio’s Pizzeria , Billy’s Downtown Diner , The Iron Mule , River Grille and Stoke Coal Fire Pizza & Bar. Info: eastonrestaurantweek.com .

For Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, you can enjoy dining deals at 19 additional establishments, including longtime staples like Hellertown Crossroads Hotel and Vassi’s Drive-In and recently opened spots such as ChefMeals and Lehigh Valley BBQ .

The event, presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, features meal combos such as a burger, fries and domestic draft beer (or non-alcoholic beverage) for $11 at Beer Mussels Bar & Grille ; two sandwiches and an appetizer for $20 at Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille ; two Drip burgers and two Drip beers for $20.22 at Drip – The Flavor Lab ; and an energizing meal combo with a fat reduction shot for $14 at The Vibe Nutrition .

Three-course meals will be available at The Springtown Inn ($25), featuring entree choices of seafood cakes, English cut prime rib of beef or duck confit with cherry demi-glace; and Yianni’s Taverna ($37), featuring entree choices of fileto souvlaki, seared sea bass or chicken kapama-kotopoulo.

“Please remember, be kind to your servers, as many places still tend to be short-staffed,” the chamber posted on its Facebook page. “We also recommend if you are dining in, to please call and see if they are accepting reservations.”

Pizza lovers will have several options, including 10% off your dine-in or takeout meal (with mention of “restaurant week”) at DiMaio’s Family Ristorante and Pizzeria ; a free 2-liter soda with purchase of two large plain pizzas at Rocco’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant ; and a yet-to-be-announced deal at Roma Pizza .

Craving barbecue over pizza? No problem. Nick’s BBQ and Lehigh Valley BBQ are participating, with the latter offering 10% off dine-in and curbside/to-go orders, a gift card special (spend $50, get $25 gift card free) and 15% off all catering orders. Additionally, Lehigh Valley BBQ in January is donating 10% of all proceeds to Quakertown’s King family following a Christmas Day fire that claimed the lives of Eric King and two of his sons, Liam and Patrick.

Craft beverage producers are also getting in on the action, with Lost Tavern Brewing offering 20% off your first pint of participating brands; and Black River Farms offering a complimentary Wardog Spirits sample flight.

Other promotions include buy a dozen empandas, get one free at ChefMeals; one free cold appetizer with every entree purchase at Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House (takeout only); free sticky toffee pudding dessert when you order a Scottish entree at Braveheart Highland Pub ; and $10 lunch specials (mini Cuban with chips, chicken pot pie with biscuit, homemade mac and cheese with green beans and black bean and butternut squash enchilada casserole) at Art Cafe .

As part of the event, diners can enter a drawing to win one of two $125 gift card bundles. Contest participants must like the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber’s Facebook page, like the post, comment below with two places that you will be supporting during Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week and tag two people who you plan to bring with you in the same comment. Info: facebook.com/hlschamber .