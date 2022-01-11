ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Peacemaker' Character Guide: Who Joins John Cena's Supervillain in the HBO Max Show?

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the events of "The Suicide Squad" Peacemaker now has a new team to work with, including Vigilante, and the cast spoke to Newsweek about their...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

From Wrestling Rings to Wedding Rings! Who Is Peacemaker Star John Cena's Wife, Shay Shariatzadeh?

They say the heart is a muscle, and John Cena certainly knows a thing or two about muscles. Having tied the knot last year, the WWE veteran’s heart belongs to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Despite his larger-than-life fame, the couple have kept their romance largely out of the limelight, save for a couple of red carpet appearances and the occasional interview comment.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gamespot

Peacemaker Review: James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Spin-Off Takes No Prisoners On HBO Max

Long before James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2021, it was announced that Peacemaker, a character in the film played by John Cena, would get his own spin-off series on HBO Max. So it should have come as no surprise that the character survived the movie. Now, Cena is taking center stage with the first season of Peacemaker arriving on HBO Max on January 13.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The problem with Peacemaker is John Cena's character seems like an adult Kyle Rittenhouse

Cena's Peacemaker/Christopher Smith character "reminds me of no one more than Kyle Rittenhouse, and it’s a comparison that smacks me in the face multiple times per episode," says James Field. "Do I mean Rittenhouse is good at heart? Hell no. Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. He armed himself and went looking for trouble. He killed two people because he put himself in a situation far beyond his control and understanding. He made those choices. He’s also a product of his environment. He’s a young man programmed by his mother and hometown and then, after he murdered Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, thrust into an adulating conservative media spotlight he’s clearly too dim to see for the manipulative sham it is. Rittenhouse is, as Wayne describes Daryl on Letterkenny, so awkward. The kind of overenthusiastic guy everyone humors because having an actual conversation with him is too damned difficult. If he were a Marvel fan he’d spend hours on message boards arguing the minutiae of character biographies, but he chose to worship law enforcement instead. None of this excuses his actions. He’s still a murderer. And so is Christopher Smith. Peacemaker is who Rittenhouse would grow into given access to heavier weaponry and governmental carte blanche to murder more people. James Gunn — like many authors and filmmakers — takes fictional murderers and turns them into heroes. He did it with the Suicide Squad. He did it with Drax and Gamora. In Brightburn and Super he flipped that script, showing us the monstrous side of superheroes and vigilantes. I don’t think he intends anyone to admire Peacemaker. Quite the opposite. But a substantial percentage of the population will miss the subtext and see in Peacemaker an American hero, just like they do Rittenhouse. Wrapped in the flag and deluded by whitewashed US history classes, confident that whatever they do is the right course of action because they’re the ones doing it. Once I saw the resemblance it became impossible to ignore and colored everything on the screen."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker Star John Cena Still Wants Crossover With The Rock's Black Adam (Exclusive)

This week will see the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the growing DC Films world. Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, the show follows the continuing story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) — a pacifist antihero who isn't afraid to kill for the sake of his mission. While Cena's portrayal of Peacemaker was only one part of the ensemble of The Suicide Squad, his take on the character has already captivated and entertained fans, many of whom are eager to see him cross paths with other costumed heroes and villains in the DCEU. One interesting hypothetical has been Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who will be starring in his own solo film later this year. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker, Cena addressed the possibility of crossing paths with his fellow WWE alum in a DC project.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Steve Agee
Person
John Cena
Person
James
Person
Robert Patrick
Yardbarker

HBO Max's 'Peacemaker' Los Angeles premiere canceled due to COVID

One thing more abhorrent than Peacemaker is COVID-19, and specifically the surging Omicron variant. "HBO Max has canceled the January 8 red carpet Los Angeles premiere of James Gunn’s anticipated HBO Max series Peacemaker amid a surge of the Omicron variant," Deadline relayed Monday. "We hear the decision was made before the holidays out of an abundance of caution as COVID cases skyrocketed."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supervillains#Martial Arts#The Suicide Squad#Eagle Eagley
theaureview.com

HBO Max’s Peacemaker Premiere Review: “a sure-fire hit with razor-sharp dialogue”

This is a spoiler-free review of the first three episodes of Peacemaker. The show premieres on Binge January 13. The Suicide Squad went down as one of 2021’s best comic book movies. The soft reboot helmed by James Gunn won over critics and audiences with its hyperviolent scenes and adult tone. Gunn further expands the universe with John Cena’s character Peacemaker starring in his own spinoff show. The show utilises the same formula as the film, although leaning more heavily into adult territory through language, violence and some dark themes that aren’t often explored in superhero television.
TV SERIES
The Daily Sun

John Cena is a big, dumb hero in a helmet in this fun ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff

A spinoff of director James Gunn’s reboot of “The Suicide Squad,” which came out just six months ago, the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” might be the closest thing to a comic book adaptation that appeals to my sensibilities. It’s ridiculous and knows it’s ridiculous, with a fully R-rated Saturday morning cartoon sensibility that refuses to take itself too seriously. With John Cena in the title role — a ding-dong with muscles who nonsensically proclaims, “I made a vow to have peace no matter how many people I have to kill to get it” — the show is big, dumb, rollicking fun. I like it a lot.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Peacemaker on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Peacemaker’ is a superhero TV show starring John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Based on the titular DC Comics character, the action-comedy show is a spin-off of the 2021 film ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Created by James Gunn, the show has caught the attention of critics due to Cena’s portrayal of the title character and its fun and interesting take on vigilantism. Are you curious to learn more about the series? We’ve got your back!
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

HBO Max Releases Peacemaker’s Full Opening Credits Sequence

HBO Max Releases Peacemaker’s Full Opening Credits Sequence. Peacemaker aired its first three episodes on HBO Max yesterday. And while each 40-45 minute installment is filled with James Gunn’s usual penchant for gross-out gags and comic action, the highlight of the series so far has easily been the opening credits sequence. Clocking in at over 90-seconds, the neon-soaked opening features the show’s cast members dancing to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” all while sporting deadpan expressions on their faces. Now, there’s a way to watch the actors get their groove on without booting up HBO Max. The streamer has just released the full musical number on its official YouTube page. You can check out Gunn’s announcement below. Peacemaker’s full opening.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IGN

HBO Max Is 20% Off Just in Time for Peacemaker

Here’s some good news for anyone interested in streaming deals: right now, new and returning customers can save 20% off an HBO Max subscription. The deal arrives just in time to watch Peacemaker, the new show based on the delightful (yet murderous) Suicide Squad character played by John Cena. The offer ends January 25, so grab it if you want it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: John Cena Talks the Creative Freedom of HBO Max Series

Thursday will bring the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the DC Films universe. The live-action HBO Max series spin outs of the events of The Suicide Squad, chronicling the action-packed and emotional adventure of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena). While Cena had some standout moments in The Suicide Squad, those who are familiar with Peacemaker's unique comic history know that there's a lot left to explore. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker's series premiere, Cena acknowledged the "different approach" of getting to dive into a character in a longer stretch of time than a traditional film.
TV SERIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
734K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy