Public Health

'Comorbidities' Meaning Explained As CDC Director's COVID Comments Go Viral

By Soo Kim
 6 days ago
Some Twitter users claimed the remarks by Rochelle Walensky allegedly implied comorbidities were the "primary cause of death" in a new COVID-19...

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
CDC Admits 75% Of COVID Deaths Had 4 or More Health Conditions

The public policy health officials and the politicians are updating their language, hoping you won't notice. CDC Director Rochelle Wollinsky admits something we've been talking about since 2020, most people who die of COVID have four or more pre-existing conditions. Watch. Why the sudden shift towards honesty?. They are in...
Laredo Morning Times

‘Abhorent’: Disability Advocates Slam CDC Director for Comments on ‘Encouraging’ Covid Deaths

Advocates for people with disabilities are voicing outrage about comments the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, made on national television insisting it was “really encouraging” that the omicron variant is predominantly killing Americans who have other health problems. The Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund posted an...
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson spreads an already debunked claim about covid-19 deaths

Monday evening brought something special to Fox News’s prime-time lineup. Tucker Carlson’s program was a “special edition,” as text displayed at one point on the show’s lower-third suggested, on “the left’s politicization of the coronavirus.” In reality, however, the show was a very good example of its usual focus: Carlson’s politicizing the coronavirus in service of the political right.
