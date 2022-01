It's been almost a year since Yellowstone fans got the big news that their favorite fictional universe would be expanding. First, we found out that the show would be getting a prequel to follow the Dutton family's ancestors before they settled in Montana—the show that ultimately became 1883, followed by the news that there was also a spin-off in the works centered on the 6666 (pronounced "four sixes") ranch in Texas. While 1883 has since materialized on Paramount+ as a new must-watch hit, there's been relatively little information on the spin-off front. However, the end of Yellowstone's fourth season did provide some tantalizing hints that have already got fans excited for the future of the Yellowstone-verse.

