Jesse Watters' Primetime Promotion by Fox News Leaves Conservatives Delighted

By Emma Nolan
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Jesse's hosting acumen has grown exponentially in the last five years, developing a deep connection to the audience," said Suzanne Scott, CEO, Fox News...

SAM1943
6d ago

WE LOVE JESSE! He's got a great sense humor, charm and common sense! And he's a huge threat to the left because he so popular! CONGRATS JESSE!

snafu u2
6d ago

Great News - Congrats Jesse !! FOX NEWS - FAIR / BALANCED AND THE TRUTH BEING TOLD IN AN ENTERTAINING WAY !! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK FOX !! SAVE AMERICA BEFORE IT'S TO LATE - VOTE ALL RED IN 2022 AND 2024 !!

Gail Appleton
4d ago

The "dumbasses" are the ones (not many) still watching the nonstop lying on CNN. The ratings prove it.

