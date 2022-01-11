Jesse Watters' Primetime Promotion by Fox News Leaves Conservatives Delighted

Fox News Channel said it would count on a larger group of anchors to boost one of its top shows, “The Five,” as it enjoys a new levels of viewership. Jeanine Pirro, the firebrand former prosecutor who has held forth on Fox News’ Saturday-night schedule for a decade, will fill one of two empty seats at the network’s late-afternoon mainstay, with a trio — Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov — rotating as the program’s voice from the left. Those three have been filling in since the resident liberal of “The Five,” Juan Williams, parted ways with the show last May. Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters have carried on the interim. Pirro will give up the regular Saturday-night show she has hosted for a decade.

