Factory farming dispute vexes Spain's coalition government

The new rules will be effective from the 17th of February, and non-compliance may attract up to €300,000. Spain has started placing restrictions on crypto promotions by influencers in an attempt to control crypto marketing- an apparent first for the EU. The agency in charge of financial regulation of the securities markets in Spain, the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), published new rules to govern influencer crypto posts. Tilted “NEW CNMV CIRCULAR ON THE ADVERTISING OF CRYPTO-ASSETS FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES,” the press release specified what the government expects on influencers promotions on crypto in Spain.
Comments / 0