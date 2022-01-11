Is Guantanamo Bay Still Open? Dozens of Prisoners Still in Detention Camp

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO