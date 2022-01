UK institution the Post Office recently announced its branches handled a record £3.1 billion in cash deposits and withdrawals in December 2021, which is a 25% increase on last year’s number. The news is hardly surprising given almost 5,000 bank branches have closed in the UK since 2015. Many customers have been left looking for alternatives for in-person banking and the Post Office has certainly filled the gap for those who don’t want to, or aren’t able to, use digital banking services.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO