Nintendo released a Pokemon Legends Arceus overview trailer, which provides a better look at some new elements that will appear in the game. Additionally, it details several changes that have been made to the Pokedex. The Pokemon Legends Arceus overview trailer showcases several new environments, and how players will make use of the revamped flying mechanic. It also features a look at the battle system that will appear in this entry of the Pokemon series. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO