MonetaGo commences operations in Japan

 6 days ago

MonetaGo is pleased to announce the launch of operations in Japan beginning effective immediately. The Japanese business will be led by Mr. Munetoshi Yamada, Managing Director Japan, based in Tokyo. Yamada-san brings with him a wealth of experience in the thriving Japanese financial sector having proven...

Open Banking Exchange launches in Chile

Open Banking Exchange (OBE) today announced the launch of Open Banking Exchange Chile. Following the successful launch of OBE into Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, Southeast Asia and Ukraine in 2021, OBE is expanding its Latam operations into Chile. Key stakeholders of the open finance movement will come together at a Summit on 20 January 2022 to introduce the OBE programme.
Luxembourg-based tokenisation platform Tokeny partners with Inveniam Capital

Tokeny, the Luxembourg-based tokenization platform, announced today a partnership with Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc. (“Inveniam”), a SaaS company delivering trust, transparency and completeness of data to private market assets. The partnership includes a €5m investment by Inveniam, Apex, and K20 Fund. Inveniam works with private market asset...
Airwallex opens for business in Singapore

Leading fintech platform Airwallex today announced its official launch in Singapore, following its grant of a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and a beta launch in November last year. Singapore businesses can now benefit from Airwallex’s suite of global payments services including global account...
FIA Tech opens R&D hub in London

FIA Tech, the US technology offshoot of the Futures Industry Association, has opened an R&D hub in London, its first overseas location. FIA Tech was launched in 2007 as a technology provider to the futures industry, helping market participants with digitally managing give-up agreements, meeting regulatory compliance requirements, and settling brokerage fees and providing reference data products.
Indonesian fintech’s spectacular 2021 is just the beginning

Following years of steady funding growth, 2021 was the year that Indonesian fintech exploded. This year saw Southeast Asia's largest economy attract fintech venture inflows of over $1 billion, minting two new unicorns in the process; Xendit and Ajaib joining Gojek and Ovo at the pinnacle. The catalysts accelerating this growth have long been evident but crucially, these are structural factors which have yet to fully mature. As these macro tailwinds continue to drive the sector forward, the breathless pace of growth and innovation will only accelerate in the world’s largest island nation.
Brazil’s 2TM enters Europe through acquisition of CriptoLoja

Brazil’s 2TM Group, the owner of MercadoBitcoin.com, Latin America’s largest crypto exchange, announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in CriptoLoja, the first licensed Lisbon-based crypto exchange operating since July. In June 2021, CriptoLoja received Portugal’s first official licence as a “virtual asset service provider” from Banco de...
Apexx Global lands in the US

Apexx Global is bringing its payments orchestration and processing platform to the US as it bids to take advantage of the country's fast-growing BNPL market. Founded in 2016, Apexx combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, alternative payments methods and now BNPL products into a single API connection, easing the efforts of merchants to offer a complete one-stop shop option for consumer payments.
United Fintech adds Athena to portfolio

United Fintech, an outfit dedicated to hoovering up a stable of capital markets fintechs, has bought a 25% stake in Athena Systems, a US provider of investment decision support and automation software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but United Fintech plans to buy another 26% in two years...
Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

Revolut has launched as a bank in 10 Western European countries, enabling it to offer its customers in these markets deposit protection. The financial super-app, which has more than 18 million customers aground the world, has taken advantage of its Lithuania-based European specialised banking licence to become a bank in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.
Contract automation platform Juro raising $23m in Series B funding

Juro, the contract automation platform, has raised $23m in Series B funding, increasing its market valuation by more than five times. Eight Roads, the global venture capital fund which previously invested in Alibaba, Cazoo and Appsflyer, led the round. Juro is now used in over 85 countries and by 6,000 companies including Deliveroo, Cazoo, Trustpilot and TheRealReal.
Canadian fintech Periculum launches in Nigeria

The availability of domestic credit is a key requirement for consistent economic growth in developing countries. The vitality of financial services such as banking, savings, debt and equity financing, investment management, and point-of-sale lending is largely dependent on the maturity of its domestic credit industry. Nigeria’s domestic credit market pales in comparison to similar countries of the same size. For context, credit to the private sector in Nigeria is about 12 percent of GDP, lower than South Africa’s 129 percent and Malaysia’s 134 percent. High ratios of credit to the private sector in these countries have helped to ramp up real sector growth, create innovative innovation possibilities for technology-enabled businesses, accelerate financial development, ensure the efficient functioning of the economy and guarantee the prosperity of the private sector.
Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
AstroPay launches new SME payment capability in Brazil

London, 17 January 2022 | AstroPay, the global leader in online payment solutions, today announced the launch of a new capability - Payment Links - for small and medium sized-enterprises (SMEs) in Brazil, enabling business owners to collect online and remote payments by simply sharing the link with their customer, and get paid instantly in an easy and secure way.
Pay360 and Ordo partner to drive open banking payments in the public sector

London, UK – 17 January 2022 – Pay360 by Capita and Ordo today announce a partnership that will integrate Ordo’s open banking platform within Pay360’s payment services solution. The partnership will see the two companies facilitate payments for public sector businesses with the aim of providing...
Digital Horizon sells Aximetria to TCS Group

Digital Horizon, the next generation venture capital firm, has announced the sale of Aximetria, the Swiss financial service provider for digital assets operations, to TCS Group Holding. Aximetria is a financial services company which built infrastructure to facilitate fiat and crypto payments, as well as developing instruments for investing in...
Production to commence at end of Q1 at Galantas Gold

Irish-based Galantas Gold (TSX-V & AIM: GAL) expects production to commence at the end of Q1 2022 with 9,000 ounces of gold in concentrate produced. The average head grade is forecast at 5.50 grams per tonne (g/t) at an all in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,150 per payable ounce for the year ending 2022, said the company.
Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

Persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops, a new study says. They found a mean of 33 percent of China's wheat crop is lost annually because of ozone pollution, with 28 percent lost in South Korea and 16 percent for Japan.
