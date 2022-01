Highspot recently announced it raised $248 million in Series F funding. These are the details. Highspot — the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams — announced it has raised $248 million in Series F funding. Highspot’s post-money valuation is now $3.5 billion, which has quadrupled in the past two years. The company’s total funding is now $648 million. New investors B Capital Group and D1 Capital Partners led the round with participation from existing investors: ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire, and Tiger Global Management.

