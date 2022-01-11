It’s complicated

No one wants to be left out of the loop and leave the mediation in a worse position because the other parties struck a deal and worked together. Multiparty mediations can sometimes pose thorny dilemmas for a mediator’s confidentiality obligations. While a two-party mediation is relatively straightforward, when more than two parties are involved, confidentiality can get more complicated. Parties may want to disclose information to some parties and not others. And with the potential for separate bilateral negotiations and shifting coalitions during a multiparty mediation, all parties typically want to know as much as possible about what everyone else is talking about. No one wants to be left out of the loop and leave the mediation in a worse position because the other parties struck a deal and worked together. See Robert H. Mnookin, “Strategic Barriers to Dispute Resolution,” 8 Harv. Negot. L. Rev. 1, 17 (2003).

