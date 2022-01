Many of us have decided that in 2022, we will make more of an effort to do our bit and help protect the environment, but it's not always easy knowing where to start. Lots of us were spurred on by Cop26, which ran in November 2021 with the aim of reducing the worst impacts of climate change. The agreement, although not legally binding, saw participating countries set a global agenda promising to tackle emissions of carbon dioxide; reduce the use of coal; phase out fossil fuel subsidies and support poorer countries to switch to clean energy.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO