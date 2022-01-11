China Meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey Foreign Ministers in Quick Order
BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China's foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the...www.usnews.com
Comments / 1