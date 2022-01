Italy is out of the traps fast in 2022 with a new 30-year syndicated bond. It’s a bold move as European yields have increased substantially in recent weeks in conjunction with the selloff in U.S. Treasuries. Investor appetite is still strong with over 43 billion euros ($49 billion) of orders for what is an expected 7 billion euro issue — priced attractively at just over 2.1%. That’s 30 basis points in extra yield since mid-December.

