ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Market update: Directionless dollar ahead of Powell

By Andria Pichidi
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the more intense selling pressure seen so far in 2022 took a break. Indeed, though Wall Street opened with sharp declines, the major indexes rebounded through the afternoon and the USA100 managed a modest 0.05% gain. The USA500 was -0.14% lower at the end of the day, while the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Market update: US Dollar Index holds onto gains

USD (USDIndex 95.20) holds on to gains from Friday. Bouncing from 8-week lows under 94.60. US Yields 10-yr moved higher again to close at 1.772%. Equities – USA500 +3.82 (+0.08%) at 4662 as Financials weighed following Earnings from JPM (-6.15%) Blackrock (-2.19%) and WFC (+3.68) Tech & Energies lead recovery into long weekend. USA500 FUTS lower at 4652.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Inflation#Usa100#Usa500#Treasury#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Chair Powell#Senate Banking Committee#Fomc#Jpn225#Asx#The Hang Seng
FXStreet.com

Eurozone money markets price in 20 bps ECB hike by December – Reuters

Eurozone money markets now price in 20 basis points (bps) of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes by December 2022, compared to 17 bps last week, according to Reuters. This headline doesn't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1420, where it was up only 0.05% on a daily basis.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered just above 95.00

The index starts the week on the back foot above 95.00. US stocks, bond markets will be closed on Monday. DXY gyrates around the 200-week SMA around 95.10. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, begins the trading week slightly on the defensive in the low 95.00s.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

PBOC eases, but the yuan firms

Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session.Copper also begins the new week extending it weakness for a third session as well.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF subdued in holiday thinned trade near-0.9150 ahead of quiet data week

USD/CHF is on Monday consolidating near the 0.9150 mark in thin-US holiday-thinned trading conditions. USD flows ahead of next week’s Fed meeting are likely to take centre stage this week. USD/CHF is on Monday consolidating near the 0.9150 mark in thin-US holiday-thinned trading conditions. Looking at the pair from...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: 114.00 to 115.00 range likely ahead of BoJ meeting – OCBC

The JPY outperformed alongside the USD as the market digested a headline of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) planning for an eventual rate hike. This puts the market on their toes around the BoJ meeting on Tuesday. Strategists at OCBC Bank expect the USD/JPY pair to trade between 114.00 and 115.00 ahead of the meeting.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Dollar recovery has more to run

We expect to see a continuation of Friday's dollar recovery this week, thanks to the still supportive Fed tightening and US growth narrative. The US data calendar is quiet and there are no Fed speakers this week, while the ECB minutes and Italian politics should attract some attention. GBP may find more support from data, still ignoring UK political noise.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP to slip below 0.8300 in the near-term – ING

Economists at ING think UK data releases will keep offering support to the pound. Subsequently, EUR/GBP is set to move below 0.83 in the near-term. Data to help, political noise to have little impact. “Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a quite fragile position after receiving multiple calls to resign,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD still under pressure

The US dollar came under pressure after a contraction in December’s US retail sales. Strong selling pressure from the supply area around 0.9280 has pushed the pair all the way below the daily support at 0.9100. An oversold RSI triggered a buying-the-dips behavior but the rebound could be limited...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD regains traction, resumes upside above 1.1400

EUR/USD picks up pace and extends the bounce off 1.1400. The greenback remains under pressure and retests the 95.00 area. German 10y Bund yields add to Friday’s gains around -0.03% region. The optimism seems to have returned to the single currency and now lifts EUR/USD back to the 1.1430...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Stocks mixed following weak US data

The dollar strengthening is intact. Futures on US equity benchmarks are down. Brent is little changed currently. Gold prices are up today. Global equities are mixed currently after Wall Street ended mixed the second trading week of 2022 on weak retail sales and bank earnings reports. Google shares added 0.64% despite news Google and Facebook made a secret deal in 2018 which allegedly guaranteed Facebook would both bid in and win a fixed percentage of ad auctions, Amazon shares added 0.57% Friday outperforming market.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to retest 200-DMA around 1.3740 on strong UK data releases – SocGen

“Cable bulls may have another attempt at the 200-DMA (1.3737) this week if stocks don’t languish and labour market and CPI this week cement case for 25bp BoE hike in February.”. “Daily Ichimoku cloud at 1.3500/1.3460 should be an important support near-term.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy