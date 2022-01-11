ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Associate Turnover Costs Temper Expectations After 'Extraordinary' 2021

By Andrew Maloney
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw firms saw another strong year financially, with demand increases and double-digit profit growth. But turnover and talent costs have tempered some Big Law gains, according to...

Record Salaries Aren’t Stopping Associate Turnover ‘Crisis’ (1)

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we look at how attrition rates have spiked and the longer-term problem that represents for Big Law. Sign up to receive this column in your inbox on Thursday mornings. “The crisis...
Profits slip at Games Workshop after cost increases

Games Workshop has revealed a dip in profits for the past six months as higher costs offset sales growth.The Warhammer retailer reported that pre-tax profits fell by 3.7% to £88.2 million for the six months to November 28.It came as the business highlighted £2 million in extra shipping and freight costs during the period due to Brexit as well as a £2.9 million increase in warehouse and logistics costs over the year.It told investors that its cash position was also hit by £15.1 million worth of outstanding VAT receipts following Brexit.Meanwhile, Games Workshop also reported that sales grew during...
Soaring house prices offset rising costs for Taylor Wimpey

One of the UK’s biggest housebuilders has said a spike in the price of its homes has fully made up for the soaring costs of staff and building materials, and supply chain shortages.Taylor Wimpey’s boss said the firm delivered an “excellent performance” last year, and that demand remains strong for the company’s newly-built homes, which became £12,000 more expensive.It completed more than 14,000 last year, up by nearly half from the year before.Below are some of the key highlights from our latest trading update. Read more here: https://t.co/tv1a9HNEsM #TWresults pic.twitter.com/DPw8ZbOnij— Taylor Wimpey plc (@TaylorWimpeyplc) January 17, 2022In 2020 construction sites...
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses

In just two weeks, the cost of pecans for the pies at Peggy Jean’s Pies in Columbia Missouri has surged nearly 40%, perplexing co-owner Rebecca Miller and adding to the cost of doing business. Miller will soon have to bump up the price of her Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and German Chocolate pies by $2 to $24.While pecans have risen the most, Miller is seeing price increases across the board, from blackberries to condensed milk and eggs. She consults with three food brokers weekly to source the lowest prices for ingredients. But she still needs to...
Entering new year, the cost of buying a home expected to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS – Several factors will contribute to a higher cost of housing in 2022, including a booming housing market statewide and an increase in the cost of borrowing money from lenders and banks. Colorado Springs saw another booming year in 2021, with median home values increasing 18 percent. An article by the outlet Bloomberg […]
Albertsons sees sales increase, says inflation is a factor and omicron is hurting supply chain recovery

First posted on BoiseDev on Jan. 11. Boise-based Albertsons Companies saw sales and revenue increase in its latest quarter — but sounded a warning on the impact of the omicron variant on supply chains. The grocery giant said net sales and other revenue hit $16.7 billion during its third quarter, up from $14.1 billion. The quarter ended on December 4th of 2021. ...
High fertilizer costs temper farm optimism

Many farmers I’ve visited with over the last couple of weeks are happy to see commodity prices staying relatively high and are excited about replacing some outdated equipment. But that bullishness heading into 2022 is tempered by what they’ve been paying for inputs, especially fertilizer. The cost of...
Could The Pandemic Lead to More Board Positions For GCs?

Recent GC promotions could be the start of something bigger, writes Vario's Matthew Kay. General Counsel (GCs) have long been seen as important strategic advisers, helping businesses manage risk as well as pursue profits – but their role is now also evolving into the senior management space as we navigate the new business environment posed by Covid-19.
Managing the Modern Law Firm

By reassessing how you manage your cash flow, staff, and client relationships, law firms can continue to survive and thrive through COVID-related challenges and other unforeseen challenges, says Danny Abir, managing partner of Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo. The concept or definition of the “modern law firm” was already evolving when...
Credit Suisse chief quits over Covid rules breach

The chairman of Credit Suisse resigned Monday over Covid quarantine violations, leaving the bank's new risk committee chief holding the reins and tasked with trying to stabilise the scandal-hit institution. Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined Switzerland's second-largest bank less than a year ago, had resigned with immediate effect following an investigation commissioned by the board, Credit Suisse said in a statement, Axel Lehmann, who joined Credit Suisse just three months ago to chair the board's risk committee, was appointed as his replacement. The resignation adds to the woes of the Swiss banking giant, which was rocked by its links to the multi-billion-dollar meltdowns at financial firms Greensill and Archegos last year.
