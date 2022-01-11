Associate Turnover Costs Temper Expectations After 'Extraordinary' 2021

In just two weeks, the cost of pecans for the pies at Peggy Jean’s Pies in Columbia Missouri has surged nearly 40%, perplexing co-owner Rebecca Miller and adding to the cost of doing business. Miller will soon have to bump up the price of her Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, and German Chocolate pies by $2 to $24.While pecans have risen the most, Miller is seeing price increases across the board, from blackberries to condensed milk and eggs. She consults with three food brokers weekly to source the lowest prices for ingredients. But she still needs to...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO