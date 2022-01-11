BITTER BLAST: Dangerous cold, frigid temperatures take grip in New Jersey

New Jersey will be experiencing bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says today will see sunny skies, but temperatures will not warm up. Daytime temperatures will only be in the low-20s. Conditions will be dangerously cold.

Tonight will see clear skies with temperatures in the low-teens. Conditions will be frigid.

Wednesday will also see mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the low-40s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. More clouds are expected to roll in by the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper-20s.

Temperatures will warm slightly for Thursday but will still be seasonal in the low-40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Thursday night will see mostly cloudy skies early, with a partial clearing overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-20s.