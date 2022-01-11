ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BITTER BLAST: Dangerous cold, frigid temperatures take grip in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

New Jersey will be experiencing bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says today will see sunny skies, but temperatures will not warm up. Daytime temperatures will only be in the low-20s. Conditions will be dangerously cold.

Tonight will see clear skies with temperatures in the low-teens. Conditions will be frigid.

Wednesday will also see mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the low-40s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. More clouds are expected to roll in by the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper-20s.

Temperatures will warm slightly for Thursday but will still be seasonal in the low-40s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. Thursday night will see mostly cloudy skies early, with a partial clearing overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-20s.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley As Snow Moves In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow has been overspreading the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys over the last several hours and is now falling across much of the region, with the exception of the New Jersey coast and southern Delaware. That’s where the precipitation type is and will remain rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. tonight, and for the Lehigh Valley, Berks and our far northern and western suburbs until 1 a.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Poconos through noon Monday. Later this evening, as warmer air builds in on an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

New Jersey Officials Warn Storm Will Bring Dangerous Mix Of Snow, Freezing Rain And Strong Winds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the New Jersey Turnpike will be the dividing line for Sunday night’s storm in New Jersey. Murphy said “things are going to be wet, windy and messy,” in places north and west of the highway. Areas east and south are expected to see mostly rain, along with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour. LINK: Check The Latest Forecast “In the southern part of the state and along the Shore, our major concern is going to be with the wind, which could bring down trees and power lines,” the governor said. WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Storm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Long Island prepares for possible flooding from Sunday night storm

Long Island officials and residents prepared throughout the day for possible flooding caused by the quick-hitting winter storm Sunday evening. The storm system is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow, heavy rain and powerful winds and threatens to bring coastal flooding to waterfront communities. Chris Vitale, of Baldwin...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
