Cavs hold off late rally, send Kings to 5th straight loss

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jarret Allen had 18 points and 17 rebounds, Darius Garland also had a double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Sacramento Kings 109-108.

Kevin Love scored 19 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and Lauri Markkanen and Cedi Osman finished with 15 points apiece.

Garland had 12 points and 11 assists as the Cavaliers completed the season sweep of the Kings.

Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and eight assists for Sacramento.

Buddy Hield added 19 points. The Kings have lost a season-worst five straight.

Four in a row: Cavs beat Thunder 107-102

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Darius Garland had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-102 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory. Lauri Markkanen made a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds remaining to secure the victory, Cleveland’s fifth on a six-game, […]
Garland, Allen lead Cavaliers past struggling Spurs, 114-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Garland scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat San Antonio 114-109, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to five. Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Cleveland, which won its third straight and fourth in five games. Dejounte Murray had 30 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists […]
KEYT

Gordon’s late basket helps Rockets hold off Kings 118-112

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Christian Wood had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Eric Gordon made a clutch bucket with 12.5 seconds remaining and the Houston Rockets held off the Sacramento Kings 118-112 on Sunday. Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and seven assists for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews scored 17, while Eric Gordon and Jalen Green had 15 points apiece. Buddy Hield scored 27 points for Sacramento, while Terence Davis had 17 points and De’Aaron Fox added 14 points before getting ejected in the fourth after getting called for a flagrant 2.
Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
