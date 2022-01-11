ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. Prosecutors Offer To Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charges If No Retrial In Sex Trafficking Case

By Robert Hart
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. government is willing to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell—which were separated from sexual abuse charges—if her conviction for facilitating the abuse of young girls by late financier Jeffrey Epstein is allowed to stand, according to a joint letter Monday from prosecutors and Maxwell’s legal team, who are...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Facing Federal Charges, Marilyn Mosby Continues To Proclaim Her Innocence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Days after being indicted on federal charges, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby attended church service at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore where she was asked to speak to the congregation. “Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” said Mosby, “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.” Mosby doubled down on the statement she made Friday, vowing to continue doing her job. Thursday, a grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts including charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida. Rev. Robert Turner showed his support for Mosby with a prayer circle. “People might ask you why is the church wrapping their arms around somebody who has been indicted with these types of crimes, is because that’s what Jesus would do,” explained Rev. Turner who even offered financial support to Mosby, which she declined. Mosby has said that she plans to fight these charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Suicide#Sex Abuse#Sex Trafficking#Key Facts#Court
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter lashes out as CNN interview sends him back to jail

An accused Capitol rioter and a member of the Proud Boys is going back to jail after saying that he could repeat his 6 January actions. Federal prosecutors moved to have Josh Pruitt’s pretrial release revoked after he told CNN that he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong and that he would consider storming the Capitol again. “So you asked me if I’d do it again? I want to say yes,” Mr Pruitt said when asked if he still would have been a part of the insurrection if he’d been aware of the legal ramifications. But he added...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Who is Ray Epps? The Capitol riot figure who disappeared from the FBI’s wanted list

The Federal Bureau of Investigation “can’t say” who Ray Epps is, and the Justice Department won’t share any information on why he was removed from a list of potential suspects in the US Capitol riot.The two agencies’ responses to the curious case of their former person of interest, identified in photo No 16 in an FBI list of people whom the feds wanted to identify, provided more fodder for speculation after the select committee investigating the January 6 riot outright denied he was a federal agent or informant.“Mr Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxbaltimore.com

Former city prosecutor weighs in on Mosby indictment

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now facing up to 70 years in prison after being indicted on 4 federal charges. These include 2 counts of perjury and 2 counts of lying on a mortgage application. According to federal investigators, Mosby took 80 thousand dollars from her city retirement account by allegedly lying about being impacted by the coronavirus. Her defense attorney says that Mosby was unaware of the tax lien on her property and she was only trying to withdraw the money that was already hers.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Nancy Pelosi's Son Involved With Five Companies Connected To Criminals & Fraudsters, Federal Investigations Reveal

Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was reportedly once involved with five different companies that have been under investigation by federal authorities for their alleged ties to convicted criminals and known fraudsters. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the Speaker of the House’s 52-year-old son was connected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Lawyer Takes Over as Acting Leader of Militia With Stewart Rhodes in Jail

The Oath Keepers have a new head honcho. With founder Stewart Rhodes now in jail on charges of “seditious conspiracy” to block the Biden presidency by use of force, the militia’s general counsel Kellye SoRelle has taken command. “I am currently acting as President of Oath Keepers in lieu of Mr. Rhodes until he is released,” SoRelle told Rolling Stone in an email. “He is not guilty of any of the outlandish charges and the organization stands with Mr. Rhodes.” SoRelle works in Granbury, Texas, outside Dallas, and is a former GOP candidate for the Texas House of Representatives. She is also connected...
GRANBURY, TX
CBS Baltimore

‘I Am Innocent’: Marilyn Mosby Talks To Churchgoers About Federal Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby spoke to a church congregation at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore on Sunday about the federal charges that have been levied against her. She doubled down on the statement she made Friday and vowed to continue doing her job. “Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” Mosby told churchgoers. “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.” A grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts on Thursday. She faces charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mosby Maintains Innocence In Federal Fraud Case, Vows To Clear Her Name

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby vows to beat the four felony charges the federal government brought against her following their lengthy investigation into her personal finances. Mosby is not taking questions. Says she is fully committed to the job. She says she’s innocent and will fight @wjz pic.twitter.com/fPg2StkU9y — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 14, 2022 She addressed the case for the first time publicly in a statement she read outside of her downtown office. “I am innocent of the charges that have been levied against me, and I intend to fight with every ounce of energy in my being to prove...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers Founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes Detained In Federal Custody Following Seditious Conspiracy Arrest; Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elmer Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers, remained in federal custody Friday after he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of seditious conspiracy and other counts in connection with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year. Federal prosecutors asked Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson to detain Rhodes, who then set a detention hearing at the federal courthouse in Plano Thursday morning. At the hearing, the judge will consider the evidence before deciding whether to release Rhodes. The FBI arrested Rhodes at a house in Little Elm Thursday, Jan....
PLANO, TX
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
96K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy