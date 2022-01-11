U.S. Prosecutors Offer To Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charges If No Retrial In Sex Trafficking Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days after being indicted on federal charges, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby attended church service at the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore where she was asked to speak to the congregation. “Without equivocation, I am innocent on the charges levied against me,” said Mosby, “I have done nothing wrong, and I am confident that I will be exonerated and my name will be cleared.” Mosby doubled down on the statement she made Friday, vowing to continue doing her job. Thursday, a grand jury indicted Mosby on four felony counts including charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida. Rev. Robert Turner showed his support for Mosby with a prayer circle. “People might ask you why is the church wrapping their arms around somebody who has been indicted with these types of crimes, is because that’s what Jesus would do,” explained Rev. Turner who even offered financial support to Mosby, which she declined. Mosby has said that she plans to fight these charges.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO