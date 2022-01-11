Benefits of exercise to improve mood & help reduce feelings of depression

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We all know we could benefit by doing exercises that compensate for the weakness and mobility issues caused by our mostly-sedentary lifestyles. But finding time to do them and doing them regularly enough to make a difference is difficult. I’ve found the key is to integrate them into my daily routines so that they become habitual by being linked to something I’m doing already, and they get done without taking up more time out of my busy schedule. Here are five creative strategies to fit essential balance, strength, and mobility exercises into your daily life.

WORKOUTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO