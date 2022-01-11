Benefits of exercise to improve mood & help reduce feelings of depression

Whether you are an athlete with a goal of becoming more powerful or an older adult who wants to become more independent, everyone can reap the benefits of improving balance. As we age, factors such as weight gain, reduced muscle mass, and diminished bone density can leave the body weak, unbalanced, low on energy, and at risk for injuries. Balance is about finding your center of gravity and figuring out the best position of harmony while standing on your feet. The whole body is involved in this daily effort, including the eyes, ears and muscles, but mostly our feet.
