ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brass Quintet

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “brass quintet” consists of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, and tuba. I attended a concert by a brass quintet the other day, and I was struck by a big difference, visually, between a brass quintet concert and, say, a string...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Sound Sessions: Audacity Brass Band

We learn a little bit more about Audacity Brass Band and get a chance to hear some of their music. Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved. Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Interpretation vs. the Music Itself

I attended a concert recently that featured a performance of the Schubert Fantasy in F Minor for piano four-hands. The Schubert Fantasy is a piece I’ve known and loved for decades, and I’d been looking forward to the performance. As it turned out, though, I didn’t enjoy the performance, or the music, because I didn’t like the interpretation. I simply couldn’t free myself from my conception of how the music should go, not to mention how it shouldn’t go. Afterward I shared my thoughts with another musician, and we agreed that perhaps it’s the non-musicians who are often the lucky ones, because they can listen with fresh ears, their experiences uncontaminated by preconceptions or technical judgments. Like it or not, performers can’t help evaluating performance, especially in the cases of pieces we know or instruments we play. It’s a strange phenomenon, but too often it’s hard for musicians to just listen to the music.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Text-Based Music

Somehow it remains a struggle to define the term “classical music.” Some people call it “concert music,” which seems a little too broad, or “art music,” a little too exclusive, or “serious music,” which is an insult to every other kind of music. It’s often easier to say what classical music is not: it’s not any one of the countless different styles of music that fall in the general category of “pop” music. Recently, though, I heard a definition that I like: “text-based music.” The presence of a composed musical text—and the required fidelity to the details of that text—is in fact a central, if not the central feature of classical music. And where a text exists, the music has no expiration date. Interpretations of Beethoven’s Fifth may change, for example, but the text of the music as Beethoven composed it, the notes themselves, will remain unchanged forever, which is why the music can endure forever.
MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

The Rumjacks to release ‘Brass for Gold’

The Rumjacks will release a new album, “Brass for Gold,” on Feb. 22. A single from that album, “One for the Road,” is out now. In March 2021, The Rumjacks released their fifth studio album, “Hestia,” rejuvenating the band’s collaborative spirit and marking a new era of energy and creative release. “Hestia” also introduced new singer and songwriter Mike Rivkees on lead vocals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Joanna Mauer: Wisdom vs. Age

That snippet of Bach that you always hear at the beginning of A Minute with Miles is played by violinist Joanna Maurer. Joanna plays in the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and for almost twenty years she’s been my colleague in the American Chamber Players. She’s a remarkable musician, and for all these years I’ve been inspired both by her beautiful violin playing and by what I might call her musical wisdom: her interpretive insights and her mastery of the craft of chamber music. And like all her colleagues, I’ve benefited from her personal wisdom, as well: Joanna doesn’t just help people solve problems, she helps people avoid them. But here’s what’s funny: this friend and colleague, this person whose musicianship and wisdom I’ve relied on for so long… is almost a quarter century younger than I am. And I think this is an example of one of the wonderful aspects of life as a musician: age differences don’t mean anything. What counts is what kind of person you are, and how you make music.
MUSIC
bctv.org

David Decembrino, Singer for the band Brass Pocket

David Decembrino, male singer for the band Brass Pocket chats with host Lucille DiGiamberardino. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
MUSIC
Kilgore News Herald

Nebraska Brass to livestream 'Winter Welcome' concert Jan. 23

Nebraska Brass will livestream its first concert of 2022, "Winter Welcome - Something for Everyone," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church on the band's Facebook page. The concert will feature works such as Calvert's "Suite from the Monteregian Hills," Vivaldi's "Winter from The Four Seasons"...
MUSIC
wunc.org

On 'Valentine,' Snail Mail returns to pin the heart's brass tacks

Lindsey Jordan's band, Snail Mail, hit it big in 2018 with the debut album Lush. After gaining a devout following and touring extensively, the 22-year-old musician hit the pause button in 2020 following a breakup and a stint in rehab. Those events inform her new album, Valentine, which may have a bit more sheen thanks in part to co-production from Brad Cook, but Jordan's lyrics continue to cut — deeply.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass Quintet#String Quartet#French
knkx.org

Woodwinds and brass on Jazz Northwest

It's relatively rare that musicians become proficient with both woodwinds and brass instruments. Even rarer are two with the same hometown, the late Floyd Standifer and Jay Thomas were both active in the Seattle scene. We'll open this week's show with one tune from each, but you'll have to tune in to hear which one plays which instrument on this week's episode.
SEATTLE, WA
oberlin.edu

David Saltzman Appointed to Oberlin Conservatory Brass Faculty

David Saltzman has been named visiting associate professor of tuba at Oberlin Conservatory, an appointment that begins in July. Saltzman is the principal tuba of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, a position he has held since 2007. He has taught tuba and euphonium at Bowling Green State University since 2007, and has served as principal tuba of the Glimmerglass Opera Festival’s summer opera series since 2011.
OBERLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Bob Schneider, Lil’ Flip and Led Zeppelin tribute at Brass Hall

Austin singer-songwriter Bob Schneider, rapper Lil’ Flip, and a tribute to Led Zeppelin highlight upcoming shows at Brass Hall, 909 Third St. in Marble Falls. On Feb. 11, Schneider performs at the downtown venue. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m. The artist combines funk, country, rock, and folk. His latest album, “In a Roomful of Blood with a Sleeping Tiger,” was released in 2021.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
AFP

Classic rock albums turning 50

There must have been something in the water in 1972 -- there almost certainly was for these guys. It was a year that spawned several instant Americana classics -- and one that was seemingly beamed down from outer space -- that came to define rock music and set the template for the sexy, seedy decade to come. For guitarist Keith Richards, it was the definitive Stones record.
ROCK MUSIC
montecitojournal.net

Quite the Quintet

Prior to November, you’d be hard-pressed to recall the last time John Jorgenson played in town. Best known for his inventive guitar work in Desert Rose, the mid-1980s California country-rock band he co-founded with former Byrd/Flying Burrito Brother Chris Hillman and country-bluegrass stalwart Herb Pedersen, Jorgenson also played in the guitar trio Hellecasters, toured for years with Elton John, and has recorded or performed with Sting, Billy Joel, Barbra Streisand, and Bonnie Raitt, among many others.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wpr.org

On 'Valentine,' Snail Mail returns to pin the heart's brass tacks

Lindsey Jordan's band, Snail Mail, hit it big in 2018 with the debut album Lush. After gaining a devout following and touring extensively, the 22-year-old musician hit the pause button in 2020 following a breakup and a stint in rehab. Those events inform her new album, Valentine, which may have a bit more sheen thanks in part to co-production from Brad Cook, but Jordan's lyrics continue to cut — deeply.
MUSIC
klcc.org

On 'Valentine,' Snail Mail returns to pin the heart's brass tacks

Lindsey Jordan's band, Snail Mail, hit it big in 2018 with the debut album Lush. After gaining a devout following and touring extensively, the 22-year-old musician hit the pause button in 2020 following a breakup and a stint in rehab. Those events inform her new album, Valentine, which may have a bit more sheen thanks in part to co-production from Brad Cook, but Jordan's lyrics continue to cut — deeply.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy