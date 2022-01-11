ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Morning news brief

By Rachel Martin
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

In Atlanta, Biden will advocate for protecting...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported from Australia after losing appeal over visa

Novak Djokovic has lost his appeal over his Australian visa being cancelled after a court dismissed the men’s world No 1’s appeal, meaning he now faces deportation.Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister with Djokovic confirming his withdrawal from the tournament at Melbourne Park, while claiming to have felt “uncomfortable” at the focus on him in the last week. Djokovic is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne before being deported. In a separate blow for Djokovic and his hopes of solidifying his position as the greatest men’s player...
TENNIS
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Police closed down a lane behind the building where Djokovic’s lawyers are based and two vehicles exited the building mid-afternoon local time on Saturday. In television footage, Djokovic could...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Voting Rights#Covid
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
Telegraph

Tuesday morning UK news briefing: 'We can't jab world every six months'

Today marks a momentous anniversary for Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, one of the UK's most senior vaccine scientists. A year ago, the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab he helped to develop was injected into the arm of a dialysis patient - marking a pivotal moment in the global fight against the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

Ruled out: Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. […]
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Connecticut Public

COVID lockdown in China forces blind date couple together for days

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We've gotten to know a lot about the people we have lived with during COVID lockdowns. Imagine, though, being locked in with a total stranger. That's the story of Miss Wang in Zhengzhou, China. A blind date invited her over for dinner. Just as she was leaving, they were told stay put. That date became a shared four-day lockdown as cases climbed nearby. Miss Wang described the situation as not ideal. At least she knows it's not a great match without having to do date two. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WORLD
Connecticut Public

International help heads to Tonga after Saturday's massive underwater volcano eruption

International help is on its way to the South Pacific island nation of Tonga, where a massive underwater volcano erupted yesterday. The eruption was reported to be heard and felt hundreds of miles away, and it sent tsunami warnings ringing out across the Pacific, including here in the U.S. For more on this, we turn to reporter Ashley Westerman. She's based in Manila, Philippines. Ashley, welcome.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: Timeline of tennis star’s visa saga in Australia

After his second appeal to reinstate his visa was rejected, Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday, finally bringing an end to the long-running saga over his participation at the year’s first grand slam to an end. The world No 1, who arrived in Australia having been granted a medical exemption by the Victorian government, spent four nights in a detention hotel in Melbourne after the federal government intervened and insisted that the nine-time Australian Open champion would not be allowed to defend his title. Djokovic won his first appeal on procedural grounds, owing to the border force’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

When will Australian immigration minister decide Novak Djokovic’s fate?

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open continues to hang in the balance.The Serbian awaits the decision of Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who must weigh whether to revoke the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s visa.Hawke could be empowered to do so if it is found that Djokovic included false information on his immigration forms when entering Australia.The 34-year-old admitted that he had travelled in the two weeks prior to arriving in Melbourne, contrary to what had been stated on the forms, but attributed this to a “human error” made by his agent.Pictures on social media showed the Serbian in...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: TV channel, times and how to watch online in the UK

The Australian Open kicks off 2022’s Grand Slam tennis calendar as attention turns to matters on the court following the uncertainty surrounding Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, the reigning men’s singles champion, will not be defending his title in Melbourne after being deported from the country one day before the start of the tournament. It leaves US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as the top seed in the men’s draw, with Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and a returning Rafael Nadal also among the contenders. In the women’s draw, top seed and home favourite Ash Barty will fancy her chances of...
TENNIS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy