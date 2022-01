More dangerous winter weather is set to hit New Jersey, and state officials are again cautioning residents to be weary of power outages and hazardous conditions. Gov. Phil Murphy held a news conference Sunday to address the winter storm that is forecasted to begin in New Jersey on Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Murphy said he was not declaring a state of emergency in response to the forecast but urged residents to be careful. He underscored that he could still issue an emergency declaration if the situation eventually warrants him doing so.

