WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Smithsonian Museums in Washington have adjusted hours at some of their locations and implemented new procedures based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local governments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Admission is free of charge at all museums and the zoo except the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York. Timed-entry passes are only required at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Zoo, and the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Visitors are asked to review the hours and admissions in advance. The museums also listed the following safety measures: All...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO