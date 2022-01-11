The challenges of trying to keep schools open during the omicron surge
By Rachel Martin
Connecticut Public
6 days ago
The rapid spread of omicron is forcing some school districts to do what seemed pretty unthinkable just a few months ago, send students home and take school back online. NPR's Cory Turner joins us now to talk about all this. Hey, Cory. CORY TURNER, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. MARTIN: Are...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students are back in school amid a major surge of COVID-19. Local health officials say there are things you can do to keep your children healthy, including masking, vaccination and staying home when sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends universal masking for students, teachers and visitors in schools.
School nurse Michelle Ricart gives a sticker to 5-year-old after she got her first COVID-19 vaccine at a Minneapolis school in November. The swift onslaught of omicron cases is sending teachers and students home across the state. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2021 file. From Boreal Community Media and...
A familiar scenario is playing out in schools across the country amid the effects of yet another surge of coronavirus cases. That scenario sounds like this - classes meet again in person. There's a rise in infections among students and staff. Student absences and staff shortages follow, and that, in turn, leads to yet another fierce and sometimes ugly debate about the safety of in-person learning right now versus the cost to kids of a return to virtual classes.
“[T]he situation we're currently in was foreseeable at the beginning of the school year, but it seems the school districts did not plan for it.”. How schools should respond to COVID-19 has been a hotbed for debate since the start of the pandemic. The latest battle comes as schools reopened...
Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District has changed its student protocols as the omicron variant wreaks havoc on the school system. Students who are fully vaxxed, including the booster, no longer have to isolate even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Those who test...
The United States has hit a new pandemic record. There are now more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. If you doubt this, visit an emergency room. NPR's Will Stone reports. WILL STONE, BYLINE: America's astronomical number of infections can feel abstract. But in...
We've been talking about Americans' declining faith in critical institutions, with a particular focus on elections and the news media. So now we're going to turn to two people who are working to change that. Tony Marcano is the managing editor of Southern California Public Radio, which includes NPR member station KPCC in Los Angeles and LAist. He recently wrote a piece outlining how the news outlet plans to change the way it covers politics as a way to, quote, "reenergize demoralized readers and listeners who've given up on civic involvement amid all the vein-popping vitriol," end quote. He's also a former NPR editor, and he's with us now from Pasadena, Calif. Tony Marcano, welcome back - or welcome or welcome back, I should say. Thank you for joining us.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students walked out of classes on Friday, and a group of students later blocked traffic in the Loop near State and Madison, protesting the decision to resume in-person learning after the district reached a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.
Students organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic.
The Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, or Chi-Rads, organized the walkout, which began at 12:30...
Black students are entering medical schools across the country in record numbers. Kirk Carapezza from member station GBH in Boston reports that Tufts University has nearly tripled the number of first-year students who are Black. KIRK CARAPEZZA, BYLINE: Growing up in northern New Jersey, Sabrina Lima says her mom, a...
The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions. Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning.
Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom.
Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn.
“It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said.
Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools “schoolchoice” open enrollment is underway. The school choice window for open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year started Friday and continues through 4 p.m. Feb. 15.
(credit: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
“School Choice allows families to really find the best fit for their kiddos that means Yeah, whatever school across the district that best meets their needs. And that’s regardless of whether you live in southwest Denver or you live in a $1 home in Wash Park, you can find a school that really meets your child where they’re at,” said Nicholas Martinez with Transform Education Now.
Applications can be filled out online on the DPS website. The results are expected in late March.
LINK: Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice
