Economy

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Pops After Selling Record 70,847 China-Made Cars in December

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up over 1.5% in pre-open Tuesday after the company...

www.streetinsider.com

FXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA stock trends up in Friday session

Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980. Update: Tesla just performed a red to green switch in early trading on Friday with the stock opening down 1%. Currently, the stock is trading up 0.6% at $1,037 as investors grapple with the latest hawkishness from Fed officials. The Nasdaq has performed a similiar red to green switch and is currently up 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Dow remain in negative territory.
StreetInsider.com

Failing Heat Pumps Leave Tesla (TSLA) Owners Freezing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Recently, several Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) owners have reported that their heat pumps have seemingly stopped working completely in cold weather. Transport Canada, the entity responsible for evaluating vehicle recalls, has received “nine consumer complaints concerning the performance of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system (HVAC) in cold weather conditions on both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles” so far. The department has opened an investigation “to further evaluate the details of the complaints and to grasp a better understanding of the HVAC operation in cold climates.”
StreetInsider.com

4Q Earnings Preview: Deutsche Bank Expects a Positive Update from Tesla (TSLA), Raises Price Target on General Motors (GM) and Ford (F)

Deutsche Bank analyst Emannual Rosner has weighed in to preview the upcoming 4Q earnings season for US carmakers. The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

'Mother of All IoT/AI Projects': Tesla (TSLA) Has a Head Start But Apple (AAPL) Could Achieve 2nd Mover Advantage in Autonomous Cars Says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has discussed Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and their efforts to have fully-autonomous ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FXStreet.com

TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla ramps up China deliveries

Tesla saw record deliveries from its Shanghai plant in December. TSLA stock closes up on Tuesday at $1,064. Tesla also struck a nickel supply deal with Tamarack. Tesla (TSLA) returned to its winning ways on Tuesday with the stock gaining some 0.59% to trade at $1,064.40 by the close. Stocks were boosted by Fed Chair Powell's testimony and the resultant activities in bond yields. Yields advanced but only modestly after the Fed chair's testimony, and the market is now fully briefed and prepared for a March rate hike. High-growth stocks such as Tesla have shrugged off the initial fears and begun to once again reassert themselves.
StreetInsider.com

Teen Hacker Claims 'Full Remote Control' over 25 Tesla (TSLA) Cars in 13 Different Countries

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nineteen-year-old hacker, David Colombo from Germany, says he found a vulnerability that gives him full control of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars. In a recent tweet, Colombo, a self-described information technology specialist, claimed that a software flaw allows him to unlock doors and windows, start the cars without keys and disable their security systems. Colombo also claimed he can see if a driver is present in the car, turn on the vehicles’ stereo sound systems and flash their headlights.
CNBC

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, China group says

Tesla sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019. Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34% higher than November's sales. It also brought Tesla's...
etfdailynews.com

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $950.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.
