Stocks

UPDATE: Citi Downgrades Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products Inc....

StreetInsider.com

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Charter Communications (CHTR) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Kohulan Paramaguru downgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Neutral to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. Shares of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Office Properties (OPI) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 8.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Office Properties (NASDAQ: OPI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 17, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Neutral

Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Ford (F) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades Sensata Technologies (ST) to Neutral

Baird analyst Luke Junk downgraded Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Downgrades Walt Disney (DIS) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris downgraded Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Baker Huges Co. (BKR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sean Meakim downgraded Baker Huges Co. (NASDAQ: BKR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani downgraded Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Neutral

Baird analyst David Rodgers downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Southwest (LUV) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay downgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from Outperform to Peerperform. The analyst comments "LUV is PP-rated after we downgrade today on valuation. LUV is out of favor as much as we can recall, relative to the group, in the 14 years we’ve been covering the stock. CEO Kelly is retiring. Labor unions are not happy. Operations have been weak. But LUV’s balance sheet is indeed a fortress situation, and they have truly washed out a multi-year cost scenario we can only assume is a worst case. LUV is exposed to the right end markets if they can execute better. We believe in LUV but we take a fresh look at our CASMx assumptions relative to the company’s guidance they provided at the December analyst day and we conclude we were too optimistic. LUV expects 2022 CASMx of +8-12% y/3y followed by LSD average annual growth through 2026, after that. We assume flattish CASMx in 2023-24, which is still better than the guide. And while we have LUV’s margins well above the industry average, we see limited FCF and limited upside to the stock using our valuation framework..."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB) Stock Falls 9% on Limited US Coverage of Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm, Seen as a 'Big Blow'; Piper Sandler Downgrades to Neutral

Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are down over 9% in pre-open Wednesday after the government Medicare program said it will ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Overweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: MoffettNathanson Downgrades Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to Neutral

MoffettNathanson analyst Clay Griffin downgraded Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Take-Two's (TTWO) $12.7 Billion Zynga Acquisition: KeyBanc Upgrades to Overweight, MoffettNathanson Downgrades to Neutral; Other Analysts Also Divided

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced yesterday that it has agreed to buy Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) in a deal valued ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Adagio (ADGI) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee downgraded Adagio (NASDAQ: ADGI) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $10.00. The analyst comments "ADGI's lead drug, ADG20 is currently in Phase III for treatment and prevention of CV-19. We moved to HOLD w/ a $10 PT due to uncertainty around next steps and development plan given the antibody does have reduced neutralization against omicron virus (although it does have some activity and at least appears similar to other antibodies on Omicron). The issue is it will take a lot of time to get more answers and we predict the Phase III timeline may be delayed due to shifting into new countries and to avoid Omicron; so the timing is likely to be delayed to H2:22. Possible interim analysis in Q1 could present some risk. We acknowledge significant uncertainty of role the drug will play in a future pandemic. On a positive, the drug is expected to be very good on CV-19 "ex-omicron" and assuming they can run a phase III ex-omicron they should have very good phase III results. Stock was very interesting near cash levels around $5 but has since doubled back up to $10 and uncertainty abounds."
MARKETS

