The FTSE 100 has been in a strong bullish trend lately. It has jumped by over 58% from its lowest level in March 2020. We highlight the most active FTSE 100 stocks. The FTSE 100 index started the year well. On Monday, it soared to the highest level since January 2020, meaning that it has jumped by over 58% from its lowest level in March 2020. It has jumped in the past three straight weeks. Here are the top four most popular FTSE index stocks on Monday.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO