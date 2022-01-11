ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dangerous wind chills Tuesday

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 6 days ago

Dangerous wind chills are here! Expect wind chills between -15° to -35° through Tuesday mid-morning. Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in...

www.mynbc5.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Mount Washington Sees ‘Fierce’ 121 MPH Wind Gust, Expects Up To 20 Inches Of Snow From Winter Storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph. Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations. Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow. According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
mynbc5.com

Preparations ahead of Monday snowstorm

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — With snow falling into Monday morning's commute, plow drivers and commuters are trying to get ahead of the storm. Bibens ace hardware in Essex, welcoming shoppers ahead of Sunday night’s snowstorm. “The ice salt, we got a bit more than that. but it’s the...
ESSEX, VT
#Winter Storms#Cold Snap
mynbc5.com

Vermonters brave the cold temperatures and enjoy the holiday weekend

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermonters aren’t letting cold temperatures stop them from enjoying their holiday weekend. The freezing weather this weekend isn’t stopping Vermont skiers. “I’d say overall it turned out to be a very nice day. Yeah, it’s cold, but there’s blue skies,” says one Skier...
BURLINGTON, VT
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mynbc5.com

Steady snow through Monday morning

This afternoon, snow tapers to a mix or rain for valley locations. Mountain snow continues into the overnight. The highest snowfall amounts will be found along the eastern slopes of the Green Mountains, where 8-12" of snow is expected. Most of northern New York sees 4-8". The Vermont side of the Champlain Valley, and the Northeast Kingdom, likely sees less from terrain shadowing and mixing.
VERMONT STATE

