Building on the last of its cozy 2021 offerings, Berlin-based A Kind of Guise kicks off the new year by adding to its ever-growing arsenal of footwear. Cut from the finest nubuck leather with a satin finish, the label introduces two classic colorways of its all-new Merano Boot silhouette. Named after the beautiful Italian town that can be found nestled in the majestic mountains of South Tyrol, the Merano comes equipped with a grippy Vibram sole and subtle branding on the footbed.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO