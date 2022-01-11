Slam Jam and New Era Come Together to Craft (UN)corporate Uniforms Cap

K-way, the Franco-Italian brand synonymous with windbreaker, is stepping into luxury fashion with its first live runway show ever on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week. The Milan-based brand has been edging into the space with collaborations for such fashion houses as Fendi and YSL, DSquard2 and Comme des Garcons But it is also seeking its own profile in the streetwear/sportswear scene under designer Monica Gamerboni. The combined men’s and women’s collection for next fall and winter that was shown Monday uses high-end materials — including upcycled sheepskin treated and colored — for vibrant jackets and trousers...

