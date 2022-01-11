ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slam Jam and New Era Come Together to Craft (UN)corporate Uniforms Cap

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlam Jam has partnered with New Era for a new collaboration that makes up part of its (UN)corporate Uniforms line. The two brands have come together to rework the 9TWENTY cap,...

New Nike Air More Uptempo "Rough Green" Is Coming Soon

As a part of ‘s “Guard Dog” collection, the shoe brand has debuted the Nike Air More Uptempo in “Rough Green.” The pop art-inspired design is outfitted in an all-black silhouette with the military green to highlight the “AIR” lettering on the shoe’s upper.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jordan Brand Gives the Air Jordan 5 a "Racer Blue" Makeover

Jordan Brand is set to release a new Air Jordan 5 in a “Racer Blue” colorway in line with its Spring 2022 Retro Collection. Announced back in December, the Jumpman will be debuting a total of 15 new modernized installments of Michael Jordan’s classics along with the revival of the Air Jordan 12 “Playoff.” The silhouette was last seen in a low-top variation sporting an “Arctic Pink” colorway which is slated to drop before the current model at hand.
Patta Celebrates Its Team Members' Personal Experiences for SS22

Patta has followed up last year’s series of Nike Air Max 1 collaborations by launching its Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The new collection is inspired by the Patta team, reflecting ideas drawn from team members’ personal experiences, environments and culture. This combination of references can be seen throughout the...
Fendi Redefines the Roaring Twenties in FW22 Collection

Fendi has recently unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 men’s collection at Milan Fashion Week. Taking inspiration from the elegance of the roaring twenties, Silvia Venturini Fendi has given the period a contemporary revamp by intermingling perennial classics with the modern gentleman’s wardrobe. Traditional fabrics were paired with sartorial elegance,...
The Second Arc'teryx System_A Collection Surfaces

Following an inaugural release, we now have a first look at the second Arc’teryx System_A collection. Established to create a new system of exploration, the fledgling line builds on the roots of Arc’teryx adapted with an inclusive focus with gender-fluid silhouettes. Led by Creative Director Taka Kasuga, the System_A stands as a progressive expression of performance apparel with a twice-a-season release schedule.
FDMTL Joins Helinox and Heimplanet for Outdoor Boro Collection

FDMTL has just teased its upcoming collaboration with Helinox and Heimplanet. The outdoor collaboration arrives as the Tactical Chair, Tactical Table, and Heimplanet Cave Tent. Each piece comes in a technical fabric that carries the FDMTL aesthetic of traditional Japanese sashiko fabric and boro patchwork. The appearance of unique, aged...
Vaultroom Drops Official Merch for VTubers ChroNoiR

Vaultroom has just released a small capsule with the virtual YouTuber’s — Kano and Kuzuha — better known as ChroNoiR. Arriving in the form of two hoodies and a T-shirt, the graphics feature the choice of Kano or Kuzuha embroidery with black used to represent Kuzuha and white for Kano. The names of the VTubers are also featured at the shoulder. Releasing with this capsule is a new hoodie in three colors featuring the original Vaultroom mascot “Vault-kun.”
Digawel SS22 Puts a Sporty Twist on Formal Wear

In Digawel‘s latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection, the Japanese brand founded by Kohei Nishimura explores a fusion of sportswear and formal elements. Titled “COACH,” the new lookbook sees models wearing combinations of activewear and smart casual clothing featuring polo shirts, cardigans, lounge pants, and more. From blazers with track shorts to bomber jackets with straight pants, athletic clothes are made of thicker and more durable fabric to complement tailored pieces with relaxed fits.
Nike Preps the Air Max 90 in a Springtime Colorway

Following a winter-themed edition dubbed as the “Snowflake,” looks to update its catalog for Spring with a new Nike Air Max 90 in an Easter-appropriate colorway. While the orange and pink color scheme has been used in a number of ways on the sportswear giant’s classics, the current design at hand bears a similar palette resemblance to the Air Max 1 “Atomic Mango/Pink Glow.”
A Closer Look at Mulberry's Collaboration With Nicholas Daley

Mulberry has teamed up with acclaimed designer Nicholas Daley for the latest chapter of its Mulberry Editions series, inviting some of fashion’s original voices to reinterpret the luxury label’s most iconic styles. Both brands share a mutual reverence for craftsmanship, this is evident in not only the quality of the final product itself, but also the culturally rich context of its production. For the Nicholas Daley collaboration, we discover a vibrant celebration of musical history and the creative communities that inspire the designer’s practice.
Here's Your First Look at Concepts' Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 SP Duo

Concepts is one of those sneaker boutiques that time after time pulls wild sneaker collaborations out of the bag, and continuing this streak is the rumored link-up between Concepts and. on two Air Max 1s. Deon Point, the creative director of Concepts, isn’t afraid of going bold. As these two...
The Independent

K-Way windbreaker brand taps hip new market with R&D line

K-way, the Franco-Italian brand synonymous with windbreaker, is stepping into luxury fashion with its first live runway show ever on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week. The Milan-based brand has been edging into the space with collaborations for such fashion houses as Fendi and YSL, DSquard2 and Comme des Garcons But it is also seeking its own profile in the streetwear/sportswear scene under designer Monica Gamerboni. The combined men’s and women’s collection for next fall and winter that was shown Monday uses high-end materials — including upcycled sheepskin treated and colored — for vibrant jackets and trousers...
Nike Dips Its Latest Air Trainer 1 SP in "Honeydew"

Looks to release another Air Trainer 1 SP drenched in a “Honeydew” colorway following the announcement of a variation sprinkled in “Coriander.” Previously, the sportswear giant planned to drop a rendition of the pair alongside Travis Scott, but due to the Astroworld Festival incident, the launch of the joint effort has been delayed indefinitely.
Footwear News

Sneaker Room and Kyrie Irving to Release Fourth Annual Charitable ‘Mom’ Collection Featuring the Nike Kyrie 7

For the fourth time, Sneaker Room and NBA star Kyrie Irving have teamed up to create a “Mom” collection, but this time, the storytelling is a bit different. For the collection — which features new-look iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 — Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman and the baller told the story of their late mothers. The new wrinkle to the story, Sneaker Room said, is the want to honor all mothers with the kicks, including Mother Earth. For the two iterations of the Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” in the collection, Sneaker Room and Irving highlighted nature’s four elements: land, fire, water...
Pastel Patent Leather is Highlighted on the Air Jordan 11 Low "Pure Violet"

With the Air Jordan 11, Jordan Brand will typically save retro bring backs and high-cut releases for the winter time, but the Spring and Summer seasons are when the Air Jordan 11 Low usually gets its moments to shine. In the coming months, the Beaverton sportswear brand will be shining a light on the lifestyle model by rolling out a “Pure Violet” colorway.
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
