Goldman Sachs: FTSE 100 will bring reasonable returns in 2022

Alicia Levine, head of equities at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss tech stocks' volatile trading week. Levine explains why investors could utilize the next few weeks as a buying opportunity, while Hickey warns the shift to tighter Federal Reserve policy is "never smooth." "I think right at this very moment here, we want to look at stocks that have dividends or more reasonable valuations," Hickey tells CNBC.
