Goldman Sachs: FTSE 100 will bring reasonable returns in 2022

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Goldman Sachs Chief Global Equities Strategist Peter Oppenheimer...

Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.88 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.08B (+2.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, GS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
#Ftse
New York Post

Goldman Sachs partners get extra payout

Hard work at Goldman Sachs pays off — especially if you’re a partner. As Goldman rounds out a record year, partners at the elite bank will get an extra bump in their bonus this year, according to a Bloomberg report. The one-time bonus will be on top of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 400 points on losses for JPMorgan Chase, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and American Express seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 394 points (1.1%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares are off $10.41, or 6.2%, while those of American Express are down $6.95, or 4.0%, combining for a roughly 114-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney (DIS) Home Depot (HD) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
MARKETS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Stock Gears Up for Quarterly Earnings

A handful of bank names are expected to step into the earnings confessional next week, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS). The blue chip was last seen up 0.4% at $391.81, ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, which is due out before the open on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Below, we will further explore the equity's technical setup, as well as some of its previous post-earnings activity.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Boston Globe

Goldman Sachs delays its return to office in order to wait out the COVID surge

Goldman Sachs Group delayed its return to office for staff in the US by another two weeks as it looks to wait out the COVID-19 surge nationwide. Goldman’s employees were told they could delay returning to Feb. 1, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank’s management, aggressive champions of having its offices filled, had to check their desire after backtracking last month amid a deluge of Omicron cases sweeping across New York and beyond.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

While the markets digest the inflation numbers on Wednesday, all eyes will be focussed on the Federal Reserve's reaction to the inflation data. Many economists expected the 7% gain in the Consumer Price Index, marking a 39-year high. Many markets, including stocks and bitcoin, have come under pressure this year on expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates sooner and more frequently than earlier anticipated.
BUSINESS
New York Post

Goldman Sachs delays mandatory office return as Omicron variant surges

Goldman Sachs has delayed a mandatory return to the office by an additional two weeks for its US employees as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the country. In a Thursday memo, the Wall Street giant encouraged employees to work from home until Feb. 1. That’s pushed back from a return date of Jan. 18 that Goldman had targeted on Jan. 2.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Goldman Sachs Group

Right now, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) share price is at $393.30, after a 0.77% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.02%, but in the past year, went up by 30.66%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
CNBC

Two market experts break down buying opportunities in the tech sector

Alicia Levine, head of equities at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss tech stocks' volatile trading week. Levine explains why investors could utilize the next few weeks as a buying opportunity, while Hickey warns the shift to tighter Federal Reserve policy is "never smooth." "I think right at this very moment here, we want to look at stocks that have dividends or more reasonable valuations," Hickey tells CNBC.
STOCKS
CNBC

Neuberger Berman's Dan Flax breaks down tech stocks to watch as Nasdaq dips

Dan Flax, senior research analyst at Neuberger Berman, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down tech names to watch as the Nasdaq faces another down week. Flax breaks down what's moving markets lower and discusses shares of Alphabet, Nvidia, Qualcomm and more. "I still think there's a lot of room for outperformance from some of these companies over the next one to two years," Flax tells CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Downgrades This Security Solutions Provider

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $21 from $30. The analyst says the Air Force leadership's recent call for new programs to purchase loyal wingman tactical drones alongside major parts of its fleet looks like a long-term positive for Kratos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goldcore.com

Goldman Sachs Shades Gold For Bitcoin As Store Of Value

Goldman Sachs Shades Gold For Bitcoin As Store Of Value. A Goldman Sachs (GS) research note published on January 5, 2022, has captured headlines on the major news websites along with Twitter. The note suggests that gold currently holds 80% of the market for money-seeking exposure to “store of value”...
MARKETS
investing.com

Planet Labs Rallies on Goldman Sachs Buy Rating

Investing.com — Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares have gained 16% Wednesday after the stock was given a buy rating by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Noah Poponak. The analyst initiated coverage of the public Earth imaging company, also assigning a price target of $11. "We initiate coverage of Planet Labs...
STOCKS
abccolumbia.com

Goldman Sachs forecasts interest rate hikes in 2022

CNN– Get ready for more price hikes, Goldman Sachs is forecasting four interest rate hikes this year. The Wall Street bank told clients it expects the federal reserve to raise interest rates in March, June, September and December. The bank previously predicted only three rate hikes in 2022. The...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

GM launches new credit card with Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Monday launched a credit card with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and revamped its rewards program to let customers earn more points to put toward buying or leasing Buicks, Cadillacs and other GM cars, the automaker and bank said in a joint statement.
CREDITS & LOANS

