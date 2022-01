Unsurprisingly, Deathloop is up for six different awards. After being an exclusively online event for the past two years, the Game Developers Conference will return to its in-person roots in 2022. Planned to take place from March 21-25 in San Francisco, the highlight of the event will be the Game Developers Choice Awards, honoring the many game devs who have impressed critics and audiences over the past year. From audio and design to storytelling and innovation, plenty of awards are up for grabs, and while many of these heavy-hitters are familiar to those who tuned into The Game Awards 2021, a few surprise entries have also made their way into the list of nominees.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO